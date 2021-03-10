New TVU Rack Router Transmits Live 8K UHD Video over Network Powered by China Unicom 5G mmWave Technology

TVU Networks Showcases Results of Latest Collaboration with China Unicom at Mobile World Congress Shanghai

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – March 10, 2021 – TVU Networks, a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, and China Unicom, the world’s fourth largest mobile service provider, are collaborating to expand the UHD media applications possible with 5G networks. TVU Networks is advancing solutions that support China Unicom’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology for communications services.

As part of the partnership, TVU Networks is focused on the development of technology for collection, transmission, distribution, and management of 4K and 8K ultra-high-definition video using 5G networks. Advantages to the 5G mmWave band include increased bandwidth, reduced latency and flexible configuration, which enable the capacity and transmission of future mobile application scenarios such as 4K, 8K and immersive AR/VR. The radio frequency utilized for 5G mmWave is far less congested than the frequency spectrum used by most TV and radio signals, which increases the bandwidth available.

China Unicom’s 5G mmWave technology will be deployed over 5G networks during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where the Chinese telecommunications operator will be the exclusive mobile service provider.

China Unicom’s booth at 2021 MWC Shanghai

TVU Networks was one of a handful of invited companies that participated in a demonstration inside the China Unicom booth during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) exhibition in Shanghai. The demonstration showcased the live transmission capabilities of 5G mmWave technology. With the theme “5G Millimeter Wave Makes Snow Sports More Wonderful,” TVU created a 5G-based private network in the cloud at the China Unicom booth with two, portable TVU 5G Rack Routers. TVU was able to transmit live, high bitrate 8K UHD video over 5G within the booth.

China Unicom’s 5G mmWave technology partners’ wall

The real-time 8K video followed athletes in training for the games and was an example of the type of live 8K and AR/VR mobile coverage viewers may see during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“We’ve selected the top technology providers in our mission to harness the power of the 5G millimeter wave band for mobile applications that were inconceivable a few years ago,” said Jiawei Kang, VP of Cultural & Travel & Media Sales Centre, China Unicom. “With the substantial increase in data transmission capabilities 5G millimeter wave provides, applications such as 4K, 8K and VR will see explosive growth. Our partnership with TVU has been extremely productive, and we anticipate more groundbreaking developments to come. As the official mobile provider partner for the 2022 Winter Olympics, we believe this is exactly the innovation required for such a high-profile, prestigious event. “

Demonstration of 8K UHD video transmitting over 5G by two TVU Rack Routers

The new 5G TVU Rack Router is a portable Internet access point that includes six embedded 5G modems and is ideal for remote live video production set up, file transfers and emergency communication applications. It provides the highest bandwidth reliability under extreme network environments. An optional IP67 external MIMI antenna is available to maximize signal strength. Others in the TVU Router family include the 5G TVU One Router, 4G/LTE Nano Router, and the TVU Router app.

“We’re honored to have been selected, along with industry leaders like Qualcomm, to be part of China Unicom’s groundbreaking display at MWC Shanghai,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “China Unicom’s 5G mmWave is groundbreaking technology for live video transmission. The network breakthroughs they’re spearheading marry perfectly with our video-over-IP developments. We’re going to see some very exciting mobile applications come to fruition this year. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with China Unicom on future initiatives and global events which showcase the power of this partnership.”

Prior to MWC, TVU Networks’ solutions helped China Unicom to provide media live UHD video during the China International Import Expo and the 2020 ChinaJoy Expo. TVU also won multiple awards in China’s “Bloom Cup” 5G Application Competition for extraordinary performance of a 5G UHD video live solution.

TVU Rack Router

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

TVU Media Contact:

Robin Hoffman, Pipeline Communications

[email protected]

(917) 763-8069

About China Unicom

China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd or China Unicom is a state-owned telecommunications operator of China, which is the world’s fourth-largest mobile service provider by subscriber base. It has subsidiaries in 31 provinces across China and many countries and regions around the world. It owns a modern 5G/4G communication network with nationwide coverage and global reach and operates a wide range of services. China Unicom is the only Chinese telecom operator listed on the stock exchanges of New York, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. It ranked at No. 262 in Fortune 500 in 2019.

China Unicom Media Contact:

Ran Xu, Media Cooperation

[email protected]

(86) 21-6158-8618