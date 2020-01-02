New Shared Mobility Concept, Luxoft HALO, Introduces a Revolutionary Digital, Consumer-Grade In-Vehicle Experience

ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC), today in collaboration with LG Electronics, Amazon and Mapbox unveiled Luxoft HALO, the company’s latest shared mobility concept featuring a revolutionary digital, consumer-grade in-vehicle experience. Luxoft HALO will be formally debuted at CES® 2020, Jan. 7-10, 2020, Las Vegas, NV.





At home, consumers expect their digital experiences to be simple, convenient and accessible at any time across a range of devices. Increasingly, consumers also expect access to their favorite content and services, in the vehicle and on the go.

Luxoft HALO shared mobility concept demonstrates how all consumers’ mobility needs can be seamlessly integrated with their personal digital lifestyle.

”Together with our key partners, we can now deliver a complete, highly personalized and intelligent in-vehicle consumer-grade experience, powered by webOS Auto, the platform for shared and intelligent mobility,” said Vildan Hasanbegovic, director of partnerships and head of marketing at Luxoft Automotive. ”It’s an open platform that delivers, with exceptional quality, an existing ecosystem of intelligent services and dynamic content — from in-vehicle infotainment to connected video streaming services and more — that is increasingly becoming an essential part of consumers‘ personal digital lifestyles.”

Luxoft can already deploy webOS Auto to large-scale series production systems, including:

Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) for traditional needs;

Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) with ride-hailing mode;

Cabin display for ride-hailing systems; and

Center stack display for ride-hailing systems.

Partner Innovations Showcased in Luxoft HALO

LG Electronics and webOS Auto

webOS Auto is an open and ideal platform for shared and intelligent mobility. webOS Auto provides features, and functionality, and incorporates all essential components such as multimedia processing, multi-display control, connectivity, security, offering improved comfort and convenience to passengers.

Alexa Auto

Alexa already helps you simplify and organize your life at home – now you can take her with you on the go with Alexa Auto. Alexa can help you play music, get directions, place calls, listen to audiobooks, control your smart home, and more, with just your voice – so you can keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Alexa is already available in dozens of vehicles from leading automakers, and Amazon has released services like the Alexa Auto SDK that make it easy for automakers and suppliers to integrate Alexa directly into their infotainment system. To learn more, visit amazon.com/alexa-auto/.

Mapbox

Mapbox is a live location data platform powering maps and navigation experiences for mobile, web, gaming, and automotive. Mapbox maintains SDKs for developers building for webOS Auto, Android, iOS, Unity 3D, and web, and APIs for rendering maps and performing spatial functions. Every month, over 150,000 developers build with Mapbox. Over 45,000 mobile apps are powered by Mapbox SDKs. Applications and platforms built by developers using Mapbox reach more than 600 million monthly active users.

Luxoft at CES® 2020

Visit Luxoft at CES for a personal, hands-on experience of Luxoft HALO and to experience the future of shared and intelligent mobility; booth #6928, North Hall, Tech East, Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center.

About Luxoft

Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company, (NYSE: DXC), is a digital strategy and software engineering firm providing bespoke technology solutions that drive business change for customers the world over. Luxoft uses technology to enable business transformation, enhance customer experiences, and boost operational efficiency through its strategy, consulting, and engineering services. Luxoft combines a unique blend of engineering excellence and deep industry expertise, specializing in automotive, financial services, travel and hospitality, healthcare, life sciences, media and telecommunications. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy our enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

