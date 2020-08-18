New Podcast Celebrates Eastman Centennial

“Voices of Eastman” will showcase people, values and successes of the last 100 years

KINGSPORT, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its centennial celebration, Eastman has launched its first podcast. “Voices of Eastman” showcases the successes, values and people who have helped shape the company over the last 100 years.

“Voices of Eastman” highlights current and former employees and the personal and professional experiences that made an impact on them, Eastman, and their communities.

“ Our 100-year history is rich with stories from the people who’ve been at the center of our success,” said Betty Payne, Director, Corporate Communications. “ This podcast is a new and exciting channel for sharing those stories and celebrating the values that guided our past and will shape our future.”

The “Voices of Eastman” podcast is available for listening via SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, TuneIn, iHeartRadio and Stitcher. A preview episode is available today. New episodes will be published bi-weekly.

Learn more at the podcast’s website, eastman.com/voices.

