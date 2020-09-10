New Official Premier League Insights Feed – Powered by Stats Perform & Second Spectrum

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stats Perform, the Sports Tech leader in data and AI technology, announced today a brand-new collaboration with the Premier League and Second Spectrum. For the first time ever, the Premier League’s highest level of official player and team level eventing data has been synchronised with tracking data to provide new metrics and insights to football fans.

As the official tracking provider of the Premier League, Second Spectrum delivers its state-of-the-art player and ball tracking data for every Premier League match, using advanced computer vision to automatically identify and provide the precise coordinates of each player and the ball 25 times a second.

Second Spectrum synchronies it’s tracking data and Stats Perform eventing feeds to add new context and tactical information not previously available. This new Insight Feed is the most comprehensive and robust set of football data available.

The Insight feed content was developed as a collaboration between Stats Perform, Second Spectrum, and the Premier League. The feed includes a wide range of metrics and data points such as pressing, shot velocity, passing probabilities, and off-ball runs to name just a few. The feed will continue to evolve over time.

Quote from Premier League:

“As the world’s most watched sport league we are delighted to partner with two innovative partners in Stats Perform and Second Spectrum, who have combined to produce a new Insights feed that will enhance storytelling and provide a new perspective of the Premier League to all our fans”

Quote Second Spectrum:

“We are delighted to partner with organizations like Stats Perform and the Premier League to bring state-of-the-art technology to the highest levels of football. We are excited to show how together we can both improve our understanding of the intricacies of the game and simultaneously move the game forward with the best data and insights that the sport deserves.”

Quote Stats Perform:

“This new Insights Feed opens up new storytelling never been seen in the media world before. Premier League supporters can expect fresh new Insights around their favourite teams and players using this new data and we believe it offers tremendous opportunities for the next generation of football fans.”

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbook operators, teams and leagues. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

About Second Spectrum

Second Spectrum is the world leader in building machines that understand sports. We are the Official Tracking and Analytics Provider of the Premier League, Major League Soccer, and UEFA Women’s Champions League, and the Official Optical Tracking Provider of the NBA. In addition, we partner with elite football and basketball clubs, leagues, federations and media organizations around the world, to create tools that help teams save time and discover new insights by making data and video easily accessible and actionable. We help content distributors automatically create augmented video and interactive, personalized, OTT experiences and we are at the forefront of computer vision, machine learning, big data, augmented reality, and product design. Second Spectrum works with clients around the globe from its five offices in Los Angeles, New York, Lausanne, Manchester, and Shanghai. For more information, visit http://www.secondspectrum.com.

