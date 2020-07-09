New Mexico Students: Start the Rest of Your Life Today at Destinations Career Academy

Enrollment now Open for Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico

GALLUP, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation—Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA) is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2020-2021 school year. The online program of Gallup-McKinley County Schools will serve students in grades K-12, with classes beginning on August 19, 2020.

Tuition-free online learning programs like NMDCA provide an environment for students to continue their education without disruption. As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into summer and families are looking towards the upcoming school year, parents across the country are looking for learning alternatives. A recent survey by Morning Consult and K12 Inc. showed that two-thirds (66%) of U.S. parents said they would consider online learning programs as an alternative to returning to brick-and-mortar schools following this year’s pandemic-related closures.

NMDCA will give students access to standards-aligned curriculum facilitated by state-certified teachers from the safety of their homes. At NMDCA, students will pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields, including programming and software, web and digital communication, and health and human services, with additional pathways to be offered as the program grows.

Career readiness programs help open a world of what’s possible, with positive benefits for students as well as employers. According to Burning Glass Technologies, an analysis of more than 98,000 job postings in New Mexico from June 2019-June 2020 showed that 47.7 percent of openings required education beyond high school but not a four-year degree. Career readiness programs like Destinations Career Academy are designed to bridge this gap.

“At Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico, we are giving students statewide a chance to discover their path to success,” said Mike Hyatt, Superintendent of Gallup-McKinley County Schools. “With career exploration pathways, students have the opportunity to discover the future they want. Whether this leads them to pursue higher education or enter the workforce after graduating, we are showing them the range of options available and that they can control their future.”

In addition to career-focused courses, students will study the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history, as well as world languages, art, music, and a host of electives. NMDCA’s online classes include opportunities for group projects, project-based learning and one-on-one support from staff. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone, and during one-on-one meetings.

NMDCA is available tuition-free to students who reside anywhere in the state of New Mexico. Students in sixth through eighth grade will have the ability to opt-in to Destinations Career Academy courses to get a head start on career exploration. Those in ninth through twelfth grade will be enrolled in the courses with the ability to opt-out if needed.

Many families and students are choosing online learning programs because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education in an environment designed for full-time, online learning. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic schedule along with extracurricular pursuits or other specialized needs.

To learn more, visit https://nmdca.k12.com/ or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico

Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA) is a full-time online learning program of Gallup-McKinley County Schools that serves students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. NMDCA is tuition-free to New Mexico students and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about NMDCA, visit https://nmdca.k12.com/.

