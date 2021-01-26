New Leadership Book Brings Together 15 Iconic Perspectives from Across the Globe

Compelling Stories from Influential Leaders are Collected in a New Anthology from Goldsmith, Shriver, and McDermott

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#leadership–Available today, Lessons from Leaders is coauthored by a trio of thought-leaders and renowned authors: Marshall Goldsmith, PhD; Sam Shriver, EdD; and Kathy McDermott. The authors distill decades of experience from fifteen remarkable leaders into a collection of entertaining lessons that will inspire and guide readers to transform the way they lead. The book was released by Leadership Studies, Inc. and is available through a variety of retail and online partners, including: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and more.

In a time where leadership has never been more in demand, this book will resonate with readers who are looking for practical advice and actionable strategies that will help them make a difference.

A unique combination of high-profile leaders, including Alan Mulally, Frances Hesselbein, Jim Yong Kim, Pat Summitt, Daryl Davis, and others along with up-and-coming leaders with fascinating stories, Lessons from Leaders culminates in a compelling anthology of life and leadership lessons that are sure to inspire and engage readers of all ages and life stages.

Key distinctions that make Lessons from Leaders a unique addition to the category of leadership include:

The book provides an enjoyable and valuable mix of storytelling with structured reflection and application.

The leaders interviewed for this book span a wide spectrum of diverse backgrounds and careers, including civil rights, military, religious and political leaders, coaches, corporate and L&D leaders, and c-suite executives.

Each chapter includes an actionable Leadership Lesson that outlines steps the reader can take to reflect and apply meaningful insights.

“Lessons from Leaders is a gem of a book. Goldsmith, Shriver, and McDermott have mined the experience of fifteen exemplary leaders, and the learnings they share inspire, inform, and invigorate. In every chapter, there are bright nuggets of wisdom, practical tips to apply, and insightful questions to ponder. It’s like having a collection of masters on call.”



Jim Kouzes, coauthor of the best-selling The Leadership Challenge and Fellow of the Doerr Institute for New Leaders, Rice University

Lessons from Leaders is available anywhere books are sold.

For more information visit: www.lessonsfromleadersbook.com

