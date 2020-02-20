New IP Workflows Take Centre Stage In Eight Different Countries as Axon’s PRE-NABSHOW TOUR 2020 Hits The Road

Off the shelf Neuron IP processing and Cerebrum Control and Monitoring products, which are already being used to deliver real world IP workflows, will form the centerpiece of Axon’s PRE-NABSHOW TOUR 2020 that gets underway in March.

A truck equipped with Axon’s powerful technology will visit eight different countries, giving broadcast professionals the opportunity to see the company’s latest developments in action ahead of this year’s NAB Exhibition that takes place in Las Vegas in April. The truck, which will also feature products from partner companies Sony, EVS, Arista, Meinberg and Calrec, will travel to 16 different locations around Europe from March 2nd to 24th.

The Axon PRE-NABSHOW TOUR 2020 allows broadcasters to experience tomorrow’s workflows by getting on board today. The products demonstrated on the truck will be exactly the same as those on display at Axon’s booth at NAB, so this will also provide a perfect opportunity for people who are not going to Las Vegas to get up-close and personal with Axon’s solutions.

“This tour follows on from the success of our IP Innovations Tour, which took place last summer,” says Axon’s CCO Karel van der Flier. “We are focusing on two applications – Live Production and MCR/Playout – for which our Neuron IP processor and Cerebrum Control and Monitoring software are extremely suitable. Customers will have the opportunity to see how these innovative, off the shelf products can bring more efficiency, convenience, flexibility and quality to their workflows. They can also talk to our Product Managers and Solutions Architects and get expert advice on how these new technologies can be adapted to their own needs.”

The set-up in the truck focusses on workflows for Live Production and for MCR/Playout, with Cerebrum IP Control and Monitoring software connecting the systems into one ecosystem. The truck also highlights dynamic HDR<>SDR conversion using Neuron, as well as Neuron’s integration of the JPEG-XS codec that allows the bandwidth of signals with low latency to be reduced for long-haul applications. Axon is also showing how Neuron can solve ST2110-30 stream/channel routing related issues by demonstrating it in conjunction with a large audio matrix/shuffler.

“The worklows in the truck show that Axon Neuron and Cerebrum work seamlessly together with all current standards such as SDI, ST2110, 2020 etc, and also with leading brands such as EVS, Sony, Arista and Meinberg,” Karel van der Flier adds. “We really value the opportunity to work with our partners on this tour and we are delighted that they, too, will be showing new products. EVS, for example, is integrating its new S-CORE Master with Cerebrum, which will highlight how the two products can work together for IP Orchestration.”

Axon’s Pre-NABSHOW Tour 2020 starts at Manchester Media City on March 2nd and then travels to number of other UK destinations before heading to France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, The Netherlands and Belgium. The final destination is Las Vegas, where the exact same set up will be on show at Axon’s booth.

For further information about the tour and to access a full schedule, please follow this link: https://www.axon.tv/knowledge/axon-pre-nab-tour-2020/

About Axon

