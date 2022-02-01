“New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” is the No. 1 Most Popular Sports Podcast on Spotify

The JUKES Original from Wave Sports + Entertainment Beats Out The Ringer, Pat McAfee, and Barstool Sports and More within Days of Launch

Episode Three Out Now: “Body Slams, Blown Leads, and Days Off”

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The all-new JUKES original digital series “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” claimed the No. 1 most popular sports podcast on Spotify today, announced Wave Sports + Entertainment (WSE), the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation. The digital series that launched earlier this month has also claimed the No. 3 spot on Apple podcast sports charts.





The digital series from Philadelphia Eagles’ center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce serving up next-level access to life in the league, climbed above industry heavy weights such as “The Bill Simmons Podcast” (The Ringer), “The Pat McAfee Show,” and “Pardon My Take” (Barstool Sports).

The widely successful digital series instantly became part of sports and pop culture zeitgeist when the ESPN “Monday Night Football” broadcast ran a sideline report on “New Heights” during the Eagles vs. Vikings Week 2 matchup.

“The show’s successful launch is a direct result of Jason and Travis’ entertaining approach to the growing sub-genre of athlete talk content,” said Tunde “TD” St. Matthew-Daniel, Senior Vice President, Original Content, Wave Sports + Entertainment and “New Heights” Executive Producer. “By combining their lifelong chemistry and footballing insights with WSE’s expertise in building a full suite of brand-specific channels –– video, social, and now podcasts –– ‘New Heights’ is uniquely positioned to become a must-watch, must-listen, and must-share show for all football fans.”

In episode three, “Body Slams, Blown Leads, and Days Off,” Travis talks about the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers, being body slammed by Derwin James and their exchange after the play, and why players should care about their PFF rankings. Jason breaks down the Eagles’ dominant win over the Vikings, Jalen Hurts’ emergence as QB1, and recalls the one chance he and Travis had at playing together in the NFL. The guys also debate the best goal-line play and whether or not Tom Brady deserves a rest day. The show wraps with Travis talking about how to avoid trap games, and Jason shares memories of playing with Carson Wentz before their reunion in Washington.

In the series, the brothers – both Super Bowl champions – reveal behind-the-scenes stories about their recent games, and react to NFL news, rumors, and sports headlines. As the season continues, they’ll also dive into their off-field interests alongside special guests including NFL peers, celebrity friends, and members of their inner circle. Travis brings his energetic sense of humor as he shares his perspective on life in the league as one of the NFL’s most recognizable offensive stars, while Jason taps into his pedigree as a highly-respected veteran to share unfiltered opinions and knowledgeable football insights from deep in the trenches. The brothers will also share untold stories of ‘growing up Kelce’ in their hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, from which the series derives its name.

“New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” is available now on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms. New episodes drop every Wednesday during the NFL season with highlights distributed across JUKES media properties. JUKES is the next generation of football coverage that takes an under-the-helmet look at fans’ favorite players while celebrating alongside the sport’s biggest fans.

“New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” is filmed remotely with Jason in Philadelphia and Travis in Kansas City. The show was created by Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce alongside the WSE team, led by executive producers Brian Verne, Mack Sovereign, and Tunde “TD” St. Matthew-Daniel, and A&A Management’s Aaron Eanes. Jason Kelce is represented by Jason Bernstein and Clarity Sports International. Travis Kelce is managed by A&A Management.

