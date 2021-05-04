New FOR-A MV-1640IP Multi-Viewer Brings Baseband Functionality to IP-Based Workflows

Cypress, CA, April 28, 2021 – FOR-A Corporation of America today announced the new MV-1640IP multi-viewer is now shipping. Designed for IP or hybrid production workflows, the 1RU MV-1640IP supports up to 32 inputs (16 IP and 16 SDI) and five monitor outputs, and includes many of the same features found in other MV Series multi-viewers for baseband systems.

With an SFP+ port, the MV-1640IP is compatible with 10GbE and 25GbE environments. It supports the SMPTE ST 2110 standard for IP-based video distribution that is used in broadcast and distribution facilities. It can input 16 streams of SMPTE ST 2110-10/20/30/40 HD video via one port – and by using two SFP+ connectors, it can support the redundant environment of SMPTE ST 2022-7. The MV-1640IP uses NMOS for stream switching.

An optional SDI input card enables the MV-1640IP to receive inputs via SDI for use in a hybrid IP/SDI environment. The optional card supports up to 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals, and allows the unit to display a mixture of IP sources and SDI sources. Cascading input is also supported, so multiple multi-viewers and displays can be combined into more than 16 IP sources. With the optional interface board, the MV-1640IP also supports GPI I/O, LTC input, and reference input.

The MV-1640IP supports up to five monitor outputs and 25 windows, with one 12G/3G/HD-SDI and three 3G/HD-SDI output terminals (that can be used for one 4K or four HD outputs), plus one HDMI output. (The minimum processing delay is one field.) It also supports 4K-to-2K down-resizing. An integrated layout manager allows custom layouts, and saved layouts can be recalled directly from the unit’s front control panel. SNMP protocol support is standard for monitoring.

With its live-view function, the MV-1640IP allows users to monitor its output video from any web-enabled device, including laptops, tablets, and mobile phones. The M-JPEG streaming output serves as a simple way to monitor input signals outside of the control room. Plus, with a standard attached application for Windows, pre-alarm recording is possible on Windows-based computers, so footage can be stored and reviewed.

Other features include tally, title, and time code display, as well as time, timer, 30-hour clock, and information display. The MV-1640IP includes logo display in title areas, and can store four logo images. Flashing borders or error icons help to identify screens with errors. Audio level display and audio monitoring output are also supported.

“Video professionals need a reliable multi-viewer that supports an IP-based workflow, but has the familiarity of a multi-viewer from a traditional baseband system,” explained Satoshi Kanemura, President of FOR-A Corporation of America. “The MV-1640IP delivers the important features and intuitive control needed for IP or hybrid production environments.”

About FOR-A

FOR-A, a worldwide, industry-leading manufacturer, offers a wide range of broadcast and production products with a focus on cutting-edge technologies, including: HD, 4K and IP products. FOR-A continues to offer future-ready, cost effective, advanced technology solutions. Products include: video switchers, routing switchers, multi-viewers, full 4K high-speed cameras, IP encoders/decoders, multi-channel signal processors, 8K/4K/HD test signal generators, color correctors, frame synchronizers, file-based products, character generators, video servers and much more.

For a full range of HD and 4K production and processing solutions, as well as IP-based products, visit our web site at www.for-a.com.