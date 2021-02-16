New FOR-A I/O Card Provides 32-Channel Dante for Signal Processor

Cypress, CA, Feb. 11, 2021 – FOR-A Corporation of America today announced the FA‑96DNT, an optional Dante® audio networking interface for the FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor. With its new I/O card, the FA-9600 is the only leading video processor with integrated embed and de-embed support for 32 I/O channels of Dante audio.

Available for preorder, the FA-96DNT includes individual mapping to Dante output and gain adjustment for each channel. Its primary and secondary RJ45 terminals provide redundancy or daisy-chain connection; when there is a problem on the primary line, the FA-96DNT offers automatic changeover to the secondary line. When equipped with the FA-96DNT, the FA-9600 offers inter-conversion among Dante, AES, HDMI, and SDI embedded audio sources.

“Developed by Audinate, Dante has become an industry standard for delivering multiple channels of lossless audio over a standard IP network. It’s a popular choice for houses of worship and other video production applications,” explained Ken Truong, President of FOR-A Corporation of America. “FOR-A has long been known as one of the industry leaders in signal processing. With the new FA-96DNT, we can manage the most popular audio formats within a single FA-9600 unit.”

More than a basic frame synchronizer, the FA-9600 simplifies conversion of multiple formats, including 12G, 4K (UHD), 1080p, and HD/SD. Users can switch between simultaneous 4K/HD mode with single-channel up/down conversion or dual HD mode with dual-channel up/down conversion. It also provides HDR and wide color gamut support, as well as a wide range of audio processing. Optional cards like the FA-96DNT make the 1 RU FA-9600 an ideal standalone solution for mobile production trucks, production studios, news stations, transmission centers, and other NLE and playout production environments.

Dante and Audinate are registered trademarks of Audinate Group Ltd.

