New Esri Book Showcases the Latest Online GIS Capabilities

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS–From magnetic tapes to cloud computing, technology has advanced greatly over the 50-plus-year history of geographic information system (GIS) software. Today’s modern GIS is Web GIS. To provide a guide for users of geospatial technology online, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released Getting to Know Web GIS, fifth edition.

Capabilities of Web GIS keep expanding, and Getting to Know Web GIS, fifth edition, describes some of the most cutting-edge and exciting innovations. From publishing data as services and configuring engaging web and mobile apps to understanding automation, scripting, and real-world applications, this book shares how to use the most current software and apps for leveraging Esri’s ArcGIS software in the cloud.

In the newest edition of Getting to Know Web GIS, users learn to work with the latest releases of ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Pro, ArcGIS StoryMaps, and ArcGIS mobile apps. Readers can also explore ArcGIS Experience Builder; ArcGIS Field Maps; ArcGIS Instant Apps; ArcGIS Image for ArcGIS Online; ArcGIS Mission; and the latest advances in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and tools for spatial data science.

No programming is required for Web GIS, but users can learn more about it in this book, using JavaScript, webhooks, and ArcGIS Arcade. The fifth edition shows how to configure engaging web and mobile apps and widgets, use new data science tools and detect objects using deep learning packages, support field operations and data collection using mobile apps, and more.

Getting to Know Web GIS is available as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487284, US$99.99). This edition can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

