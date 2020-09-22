New EarthBulb Smart LED Series from EarthTronics Offers WiFi or Bluetooth Control of Multiple Functions

New high-efficiency LED Series operates with WiFi or Bluetooth to control a wide range of white and colors for comfort and convenience

NORTON SHORES, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its high efficiency EarthBulb Smart LED Lighting Series that enables users to easily control ambiance and comfort through a wide range of white light and colors, while providing energy savings and security.

The EarthBulb Smart LED Series includes the 9-watt A19 LED and the 8-watt BR30 LED, delivering 800 and 650 lumens with a high 90 CRI. Both LEDs are powered by the Tuya Smart App, available from Google Play or the App Store, to control white light from 2200K warm light to 6500K crisp daylight, as well as offering an RGB (red, blue, green) function that delivers infinite colors as well. These Smart LEDs can be grouped with others, coordinated by room or area, and set to turn on and off at multiple times per day or week for both convenience and security.

The Smart LED Series is conveniently controlled by iOS and Android phones and devices, or voice controlled with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The A19 Smart LED was developed for table and floor lamps, as well as wall sconces. The BR30 was designed for recessed, track and display lighting in general purpose, retail and hospitality applications.

The EarthBulb Smart LED Series will perform in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 104°F with a rated performance life of 25,000 hours and a 5-year limited warranty. The LEDs meet UL/FCC and RoHs approval and are Title 20 compliant. For more information about the EarthBulb Smart LED Series, visit Smart LED.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

