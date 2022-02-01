New DC UNIVERSE Themed Area Coming to Six Flags Great America in 2022

Reimagined Section of Theme Park to Debut Opening Weekend

GURNEE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Six Flags Great America— the Thrill Capital of the Midwest— in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC, today announced the introduction of DC UNIVERSE, an exciting, newly themed section of the park where guests can immerse themselves inside a DC comic book-inspired world. This area of the park will feature three reimagined attractions – THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, a high-speed launch coaster, AQUAMAN Splashdown, a winding flume ride with a watery plunge, and DC Super-Villains Swing, an exhilarating spinning attraction twirling guests in a 360-degree orbit. This one-of-a-kind themed section will also include park favorites BATMAN The Ride and THE JOKER Free-Fly Coaster.

“Six Flags Great America prides itself on bringing guests new, innovative and thrilling experiences each season,” said Park President John Krajnak. “DC UNIVERSE is the largest and most exciting park enhancement in recent memory. This newly branded area brings together some of DC’s most iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains for an exhilarating and immersive experience.”

DC UNIVERSE, located in the former Yankee Harbor section of the park, will also offer new dining and shopping experiences, as well as elevated guest comforts, like a broad, open midway, new patio space to enjoy refreshments and photo op installations featuring iconic DC characters.

Guests can satisfy their super hero-sized appetites at the all-new Steelworks Pub, Gotham City Snacks, Central City Snacks and Captain Cold Ice Cream, located within DC UNIVERSE and available for mobile ordering on the Six Flags app when visiting the park. Guests can enjoy the all-new beer garden and patio at Steelworks Pub and delicious new treats, including Dole Whip, Oreo Funnel Cake Sundaes, and Buffalo Chicken Mac ‘n Cheese, in DC UNIVERSE and throughout the park.

Also new for 2022, Six Flags announces a three-tiered Pass Program focused on maximizing the value and experience for guests. The Thrill Seeker Pass is perfect for frequent home park visitation. The Extreme Pass is ideal for live-on-the-edge thrills all year, without blockout dates. The Ultimate Pass provides the best value for everything offered; it includes all of the advantages of an Extreme Pass, plus more! For additional benefits and savings, with the purchase of an Extreme or Ultimate Pass, TWO Junior Passes will be given for each one of the passes purchased. The Junior Pass is for guests under 42”. For more information on these best offers, visit www.sixflags.com.

DC UNIVERSE at Six Flags Great America will debut to guests Friday, April 15.

