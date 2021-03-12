New 24/7 Livestreaming Platform, Volume, Empowers Artists to Take Control of Their Careers by Providing an Online Venue for Virtual Live-Shows

Volume facilitates real-time conversations between artists and viewers, allows performers to directly monetize their broadcasts, and acts as an emerging talent discovery site

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Volume, a new 24/7 free, livestreaming service that provides a dynamic and personalized experience for both artists and entertainment lovers, is beta launching today. Volume offers established and aspiring performers an engaging environment to build and expand their audiences and monetize their passions. The Volume community will consist of both established and new artists and their respective followers. All fans on Volume have free, front-row seats to experience the moment and to chat with their favorite artists.

“We’ve been kicking this idea around for a while but when the world went into shutdown mode it became clear how necessary it was to launch Volume. There are so many talented artists and performers without a home to showcase their talent, and so many people stuck at home missing their favorite artists – that this solution made perfect sense. Volume provides entertainers with a medium for not only maintaining but growing their existing fan-base,” said Ben Holst, Director of Creative Media and Brand Development for Volume. “Volume was created with the intention of giving aspiring, as well as established performers, across all genres, an equal platform. We feel that this will be a powerful and useful platform regardless of the state of touring. We aren’t a noisy, cluttered space,” Holst added. “We are a supportive community of artists, music lovers and multimedia enthusiasts.”

According to a 2020 report by Digital TV Europe, the livestreaming sector grew by 99% year-over-year in terms of hours watched. With more artists and fans utilizing livestreaming services, it’s important to have an option that benefits both artists and consumers of entertainment. Unlike other livestreaming services, Volume provides a holistic suite of features that offer the best options for streaming, listening and communicating:

High-Tech Streaming Technology: Volume offers a collection of easy-to-use, built-in browser effects that provide artists with unique streaming features to enhance their performance. Effects like reverb and equalizer are key to producing a unique sound, and now with Volume, these effects can seamlessly be used while performing from the comfort of one’s home — no sound technician required.

Interactive Live Chat Feature: Volume's chat functionality allows fans to connect and communicate directly with the artists they love, creating opportunities for one-of-a-kind relationship building that is hard to come by on other platforms.

Built-in Tipping System: Entertainers deserve a place where they can earn and profit from sharing their craft. Volume allows entertainment enthusiasts to not only support performers with words of encouragement, but also through monetary donations or 'tips' that will ultimately help propel these talented creators forward.

In conjunction with the platform beta launch, Volume is hosting a 48-hour live event focused both on showcasing and supporting new talent and giving back to the music and arts community. Volume is also creating promotional opportunities for select artists by offering them a recording contract through Volume Records. Select artists will receive promotional opportunities such as studio time to record and facilitating music distribution to radio stations.

In addition to Volume’s commitment to creating a warm, interactive platform for artists, venues, and fans, Volume also supports, as part of its DNA, contributing to various non-profit music and artistic related charitable organizations as well as highlighting these groups to the Volume Community.

Whether you’re a creator or consumer, Volume provides a welcoming, diverse, and community-driven platform that encourages creative expression and empowers artistic discovery. With its high-tech, but accessible streaming technology, engaging chat functionality and commitment to helping fund new artists, Volume is the platform for everyone.

Volume is available at www.volume.com and will soon be available for download on the Apple App and Google Play Store.

About Volume

Built on the mission of empowering creative expression, Volume is a free 24/7 livestreaming platform that allows up-and-coming and established performers alike to build an audience, create meaningful fan engagement, and monetize their passions. With Volume’s proven and proprietary technology, fans of live entertainment receive a virtual front row experience and seamless way to discover and interact with artists, in addition to the ability to show their appreciation through comments, tips, and shares.

Volume is available through the web and will be available soon for download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store. For more information visit www.volume.com and follow on Instagram at getonvolume.

