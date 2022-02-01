New 2023 Nissan Altima pricing starts at $25,290

Redesigned sedan offers advanced technology and impressive fuel efficiency

The Nissan Altima was restyled for the 2023 model year with an updated expression of Nissan’s V-motion grille and redesigned brand logo, newly standard LED headlights, four new aluminum-alloy wheel designs, revised instrument panel finishings and two new exterior paint colors.

The 2023 Altima also has the largest available touchscreen in its class2, a 12.3-inch HD color touchscreen that features wireless Android Auto™, wireless Apple CarPlay®, Nissan Door to Door Navigation system, a wireless phone charging pad and a Wi-Fi hotspot (standard on Altima SL and SR VC-Turbo, available on SV and SR).

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2023 Nissan Altima:

Model MSRP Altima S FWD $25,290 Altima SV FWD $26,090 Altima SR FWD $27,490 Altima SL FWD $31,990 Altima SV AWD $27,590 Altima SR AWD $28,990 Altima SL AWD $33,490 Altima SR VC-Turbo FWD $34,990

Every Altima features standard Nissan Safety Shield® 3603, a suite of technologies that includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Altima also offers ProPILOT Assist4 (standard on Altima SL and SR VC-Turbo and optional on SV), which helps make stop-and-go highway driving easier by combining steering assistance with Intelligent Cruise Control, which can control acceleration and braking.

Altima’s standard engine is a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that delivers fuel economy ratings5 of 28 mpg city, 39 mpg highway and 32 mpg combined for the front-wheel-drive S and SV grades, and 27 mpg city, 37 mpg highway and 31 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive SR and SL models. The engine is also available on Altima models with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

In addition, Altima SR (FWD only) features an available 2.0-liter Variable Compression (VC) Turbo engine rated for 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque (when using 93 octane fuel). The innovative and powerful engine delivers fuel economy5 ratings of 25 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined.

Full specifications on all 2023 Nissan Altima grades, as well as fuel economy, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

