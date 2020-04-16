Netsmart Launches Telehealth App to Help Providers Deliver Virtual Care

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netsmart has announced the successful launch of the Netsmart Telehealth Mobile App to implement a consumer telehealth solution for all Netsmart providers.

The evolution of telehealth, a vital component of virtual care, is now available in a secure HIPAA compliant platform at consumers’ fingertips through Android and iOS devices. The Netsmart Telehealth Mobile App provides both an integrated EHR engagement platform for users, as well as a standard solution that can be used with any EHR.

Netsmart has been working with clients for many years on initiatives to develop telehealth solutions to support a virtually connected healthcare community. While reimbursement models have been slow to enable telehealth adoption to become broad based across community service lines, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has quickly driven the expansion of telehealth. Netsmart clients have shown a 150% increase in services delivered via telehealth in the past two weeks.

For example, The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, a long-time partner of Netsmart, has seen the percentages of services delivered via telehealth skyrocket to more than 75% of all services delivered. This required a rapid implementation of the Netsmart integrated telehealth solution to serve clients in more than 70 locations in the New York City area. “Our need to move fast to ensure our clients continued to receive services was critical,” said The Jewish Board CIO Uday Madasu. “While we initially leveraged all available methods of interacting with our clients virtually, we quickly realized the need for a more integrated solution to ensure our ability to scale and capture needed documentation efficiently to ensure reimbursement and provider satisfaction.”

The Netsmart telehealth platform offers integration with the EHR, enabling the ability to schedule and launch virtual appointments, create dedicated virtual practices by service line or location, while providing strict compliance with industry safety and security standards. “You can tell the difference between the integrated workflow provided by Netsmart versus other virtual conferencing solutions, which is why we chose Netsmart telehealth,” explained Madasu. Madasu also encourages organizations who have not yet implemented telehealth, to have a plan and start implementing immediately. “If you have a head start in preparing for some of this, because you’re not maybe in the middle of this crisis like we are in New York City or New Jersey, I think you should start really planning for having the right equipment in place and staff trained properly.”

“Telehealth has seen steady growth over the last several years as organizations have been tapping into the solution as a means to scale during staffing shortages,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “The onset of COVID-19 has greatly accelerated this trajectory. Enabling telehealth allows a population to remain at home and still continue to receive important services.” According to Valentine, “The integration of the Netsmart Telehealth Mobile App also allows individuals to engage with their care team from any location. As many of our clients are on the forefront of fighting COVID-19, we are committed to continuing to quickly develop solutions that enable the critical service delivery our clients provide.”

About The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services

For more than 140 years, the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services (The Jewish Board) has been helping New Yorkers realize their potential and live as independently as possible. We promote resilience and recovery by addressing all aspects of an individual’s life, including mental and physical health, family, employment and education. Across the five boroughs and in Westchester, we serve more than 43,000 New Yorkers from all religious, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds each year.

About Netsmart

Netsmart designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in behavioral health, home health, hospice, senior living and social services. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL.

Our more than 2,000 associates work hand-in-hand with our 600,000+ users in more than 35,000 organizations across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative.

Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube.

Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

Contacts

Netsmart Media Contact:



Vince Koehler



[email protected]

913.272.2235