NetOn.Live Showcases Latest Version of LiveOS Production Platform at NAB 2023

Unique solution enables low latency, live production and switching over a SMPTE 2110 network connection from any location

Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2023 – At NAB 2023, on booth C1812, NetOn.Live, an innovative provider of live and remote IP production solutions, is showcasing the latest version of its revolutionary LiveOS Production Platform for live IP-based media production. The LiveOS platform allows organizations to design, configure, and quickly spin up multiple concurrent productions, such as drama, sports, news, and entertainment.

“Video over IP is the future of production, but many live or near-live products fall short when delivering a modular software platform that enables local, remote, and decentralized production,” said Michel De Wolf, CEO, NetOn.Live. “Our customers tell us we are ahead of competing solutions which is something we are very proud of.”

NAB Attendees will see how LiveOS can support any type of production, from a single recording studio to a multi-studio facility with enterprise broadcast infrastructure. Powerful and flexible, LiveOS enables organizations to intelligently harness private cloud production power between multiple simultaneous productions and locations. LiveOS is a video-over-IP solution that leverages the advantages of SMPTE 2110, while providing seamless switching in the IP switch without delays. Running on COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) hardware, LiveOS represents a new, cost-effective approach to equipping production facilities for any type of program at the highest quality.

“Compared to traditional equipment, a LiveOS production/installation is significantly more compact and efficient. It saves on floor/rack space, power, and cooling, making it a much more environmentally friendly solution,” says De Wolf. “The hallmark of LiveOS is its very low production frame delay (glass to glass) and our ability to seamless switch sources without delay within our LiveConnect network switches.”

LiveOS allows organizations to perform comprehensive productions in a software only IP world. External panels like video switchers, audio mixers, SloMo controllers and more can be easily added to the system if operators prefer tactile interfaces. The flexibility of LiveOS allows services and capabilities to be added at any time. Organizations benefit from a more predictable and transparent Opex with shorter and lighter IT investment cycles.

NAB attendees will also see NetOn.Live’s remote production unit “REMI” which allows users to take a “carry-on” sized bag that contains all the connectivity required for a four-camera production. The REMI unit simply connects back to base by either a dark fibre or open Internet connection, enabling a complete multicamera production. REMI is designed for sporting events and matches that are not tier one but still need coverage, or for debates and meetings where 2-4 cameras are needed, including company events, townhall events, and political debates.

For organizations ready to take the next step in media production, the latest version of LiveOS is available now. Book a meeting with NetOn.Live at NAB at the following link: https://www.neton.live/nab2023/

About NetOn.Live

NetOn.Live is a mediatech company based in Brussels, Belgium. Since 2017 we’ve been creating, selling and supporting LiveOS software solutions and LiveConnect video-over-IP network solutions. A team of highly skilled, motivated and hard-working colleagues, together we strive to offer our customers future-proof and cutting-edge technology, enabling them to implement new workflows and innovate the media production process.

Media Contact:

Doug Hansel – HighRez

[email protected]

+1 603-537-9248