NEP Broadcast Solutions Singapore Turns to TSL Products

“In 2019, NEP purchased a large quantity of MDUs and MPA1 audio monitoring units, along with TallyMan Control for use in our fly packs. We always want to combine cutting-edge technology with practical applications. TSL’s power units are well known and used across South East Asia, India and the Middle East. The MDU12-PMi and MDU14-B units have a great reputation for reliability, which is essential when including them in fly packs for live productions, such as the recent UFC ‘Fight Island’ 2020 in Abu Dhabi and Cricket in the UAE 2020. These Intelligent Power Distribution Units provide us with system management and power distribution capabilities with the ability to monitor and control all rack-mounted equipment anywhere in the world.

We also required audio monitoring units that have a small form factor and could enhance workflow for our operators by being simple to use. The MPA1 audio monitors offer this, being just 100mm deep. They also integrate via SNMP to TallyMan to push source names to the units, or to control the MPA1 via a salvo to ensure the production users are assigned the correct audio sources relating to their production.”

Colin Prentice, Director of Engineering, NEP Broadcast Solutions Singapore