NeoPhotonics Podcasts Discuss Trends in Optical Communication Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NPTN #networking–NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer manufacturer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced that it has launched the NeoPhotonics Podcast to augment its highly successful blog, where scientists and technical leaders from NeoPhotonics discuss insights and best practices for communications and lasers.

Podcast episodes currently available include:

“Increasing Data Throughput with the Super C-Band”, featuring Ferris Lipscomb, PhD and VP of Marketing;

“Data Center Connectivity: Why is 400ZR important?”, with Marc Stiller, VP of Lineside Product Management;

“Increasing Fiber Capacity with Coherent Detection and Spectrum Expansion”, featuring Winston Way, PhD and Chief Technical Officer;

“Linewidth as a Critical Parameter for Coherent Communications Systems”, again with Winston Way, PhD and Chief Technical Officer; and

“Sensing with Coherent Light and LiDAR”, featuring Ergun Canoglu, PhD and Director of Sensor Products.

Additional episodes will be posted periodically by NeoPhotonics thought leaders on topics of interest to the fiber optics and communications industries.

NeoPhotonics Podcast is currently available on the Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

“We are excited to provide this platform for our thought leaders to discuss the latest developments in fiber optic communications networks as we continue to push the envelope on speed over distance,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “People who have enjoyed our blog articles can now listen to more informal discussions by experts of the key developments in this exciting and dynamic field. Listeners can use the podcast to get an edge from our experts to drive their own application knowledge, business directions and careers.”

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

