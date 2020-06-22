Neofect Launches Connect, a Companion App for Stroke Rehabilitation

App delivers customized exercises, educational tools, and motivation to guide patients through at-home recovery

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital health company Neofect is helping stroke survivors stay connected and on track with at-home rehabilitation through the launch of its new app, Neofect Connect, a motivational companion for patients working to regain use of their hands and arms. The app provides reminders, daily exercises, and educational resources to help patients recovering from stroke stay engaged with their rehabilitation. For current users of Neofect’s Smart Rehabilitation Solutions — including the Neofect Smart Glove, the Neofect Smart Board, and the Neofect Smart Kids — the app also serves as a library to store and access activity summaries and progress reports.

“Neofect Connect is designed to support, inspire, and empower stroke survivors through rehabilitation at home,” said Scott Kim, co-founder and CEO of Neofect USA. “Rehabilitation is a time-consuming and tedious process, and it can be hard for patients to stay motivated, especially without the benefit of in-person therapy. Connect is meant to help patients establish regular rehabilitation practices and reinforce lifelong behavioral changes that are essential to their health and wellness.”

Connect is an all-in-one tool to manage rehabilitation. To begin, the app walks users through a detailed stroke evaluation to determine the affected side and user mobility, then encourages them to set goals that serve as the foundation for recommended exercises and educational resources.

With a user’s needs and ability level in mind, Connect then suggests daily activities — such as using a toothbrush with the affected hand, writing a name five times, or trying to operate scissors without assistance — best suited for their recovery. Most importantly, Connect sends users daily reminders and push notifications so that patients never miss an exercise and maintain an active rehabilitation schedule.

“Consistency is critical to recovery,” continued Kim. “Connect keeps daily exercises and rehabilitation top of mind, so stroke survivors don’t miss a session and derail their progress.”

Connect also delivers educational materials and videos developed by Neofect’s licensed therapists to prepare patients for what to expect during rehabilitation. It offers advice, inspirational messages, and tips to establish better lifestyle habits, boost mental health, and improve a user’s overall well-being. Additionally, a diary function enables users to log personal notes about their activities and achievements.

Connect is now available on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store for $19.99 per month. Neofect is offering three months of Connect for free for current users of its smart devices.

For more information about Neofect Connect, please visit connect.neofect.com.

About Neofect

Digital health and wellness company Neofect helps stroke survivors regain independence and live fuller, more active lives. Its game-based rehabilitation solutions deliver more engaging, quantifiable exercises to improve users’ quality of life. www.neofect.com

Contacts

Media Contact

Katie Johnston



Gregory FCA for Neofect



[email protected]

610-228-2248