NEKCOM Announces $8 Million Series A Round from Galaxy Interactive to Accelerate International Growth and Game Development

Interactive Entertainment and Technology Executive Kimmy Li Appointed as CEO of NEKCOM’s New Studio in New York City

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConsoleGames–Video game developer, NEKCOM, announces it has completed an $8 million Series A Round led by Galaxy Interactive, one of the largest venture capital funds dedicated to the video game and interactive sector. The funds will be used to accelerate game development, R&D and international expansion. Ryan You, Partner, and Co-Head of Gaming at Galaxy Interactive has joined NEKCOM’s board of directors. Click here for game photos.





NEKCOM is currently in advanced development for Showa American Story, a post-apocalyptic RPG game with a gripping story and characters, that melds ‘80’s American and Japanese pop culture, music, and style. The main character, “Chouko,” wakes up in a grave in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, which has become a Japanese colony in this alternate universe. Players follow on her journey to find her missing sister and discover what occurred over the previous decade while fighting zombies, monsters, and human survivors. The Showa American Story trailer has already been viewed 50 million times globally. The game will be available on PS4, PS5, and PC.

Also in development is the first sequel in the NEKCOM “DYING” series, DYING:1983, an immersive, first-person, room escape game developed on Unreal Engine 5 (UE5). It will utilize the PS5 DualSense controller haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to enhance the gameplay experience.

As the first step of the company’s international growth, NEKCOM recently established NEKCOM US Studio, in New York City, focused on building a U.S. player community and developing strategic business opportunities.

NEKCOM has appointed Kimmy Li, a successful interactive entertainment and technology executive, as chief executive officer of NEKCOM USA. She will focus on international management, building teams, strategic partnerships, and business development, as well as leveraging NEKCOM’s unique creative vision and enviable technology capabilities.

“NEKCOM is an independent game company dedicated to creating distinctive and exciting experiences for gamers worldwide,” says NEKCOM Founder and Chairman Xiangyu Luo. “The U.S. has been strategically important for NEKCOM since Day One, as we are focused on our high-level console and PC game development. We are excited to open our office in Manhattan, led by Kimmy Li to drive international expansion. Our development team in China will benefit from her vast business experience as we continue development of both our DYlNG and Showa series.”

Li has 20 years of diverse experience in business management at Fortune 500 companies and startups in the U.S. and China. She has a proven track record in creating new business model strategies; business development; technology product innovation; marketing and raising capital.

“Our focus at NEKCOM is on developing iconic, highly distinctive titles that will excite and enthrall players for decades,” Li says. “We plan to expand our development capacity, maximize our intellectual property portfolio, and expand the NEKCOM brand of high quality, instantly recognizable games. The Galaxy Interactive team has a deep understanding and network in the global video game industry and we’re fortunate to have them as a partner to help advance our goals.”

“We believe the NEKCOM team has the development, creativity, and programming prowess to become a major game company brand and top developer, led by Xiangyu Luo, Kimmy Li and the leadership team,” says Ryan You at Galaxy Interactive. “They have an impressive pipeline of both game content and development technologies they will leverage for growth. Their unique creative direction drives their passion for developing distinctive games and IP like Showa American Story.”

About Galaxy Interactive

Galaxy Interactive, a division of Galaxy Digital, is a stage-agnostic venture investor focused on companies operating at the intersection of content, finance, and technology. Led by General Partners Sam Englebardt and Richard Kim, Galaxy Interactive has been amongst the most active videogame and blockchain investors in the world since its inception in 2018, with over $650 million in AUM across its two funds and investments in more than 100 companies. Galaxy Interactive’s gaming portfolio includes 1047 Games, AccelByte, Avia Games, Bad Robot Games, Build a Rocket Boy, Elodie Games, Genvid, Mythical Games, Playable Worlds, RCT and many others. For more information, please visit https://www.galaxyinteractive.io.

About NEKCOM

NEKCOM, founded in 2011, develops uniquely distinctive, creative, and captivating console and PC games for PS4, PS5, PSVR, XBOX, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. NEKCOM has offices in New York, Los Angeles and a game development center in Wuhan, China. For more information, please visit, www.nekcomgames.com.

Follow us on: Linkedin | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Contacts

Andrew Lavin

A. Lavin Communications

516-944-4486

[email protected]