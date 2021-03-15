NEDAS Announces its Virtual Spring Symposium and 2021 Advisory Council

Focused on Network Convergence, Ten Industry Leaders Appointed to Lead NEDAS

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvantageEngineers—NEDAS, a grassroots association located at the intersection of wireline and wireless infrastructure continues its mission to educate and enable network convergence, announces its Spring Virtual Symposium and 2021 Advisory Council members.

The NEDAS Spring Virtual Symposium – Accelerating Convergence – is set for April 20-22, 2021. Hosted over three-days with sessions from 12:00-2:00pm ET each day, the event will feature presentations, panels, fireside chats, open networking, and more. Topical sessions for the event include convergence at the edge, cybersecurity, investment insights, data centers, and smart city deployments. New for the event, all sessions will be live streamed on YouTube, with the event platform enabling one-on-one meetings, virtual showcase exhibits, and a networking ‘lobby’ for real-time meetups in a virtual space. Platform benefits are available only to registered attendees and registration is free with a variety of sponsorship and branding opportunities still available.

Supporting the NEDAS Spring Virtual Symposium is the 2021 Advisory Council. Each member contributes to the organization supporting various committees including the program, charity, welcome and workforce development committees. Appointed Advisory Council members for 2021 include:

Michael Cassell, CTO & Co-Owner of Communications Electronics. Michael leverages diverse experience with public safety, wireless service and DAS deployment.

Carrie Charles, CEO of Broadstaff. Carrie is an experienced business and career coach, entrepreneur, speaker and more.

Douglas Fishman, Director of DAS Design and Implementation for SQUAN. Douglas is a wireless industry veteran who is widely respected for his DAS expertise.

Carrie Goetz, Principal/CTO of StrategITcom, is an international keynote speaker who is published in 69 countries in over 250 publications and has global experience in designing, running and auditing, data centers, IT departments and intelligent buildings.

Ray Hild, Founder and Principal of Triangle Advisory Group, is a well known industry thought leader, speaker and panelist who has held many leadership positions with experience as accomplished senior management, business development and strategic partnership professional in the wireless industry.

Ezra Hug, Founder of NEDAS and honorary member, Hug is the Vice President of Corporate Accounts for JMA Wireless who is a wireless veteran who has built ODAS, IDAS, and Macro networks throughout the nation including the Pacific Northwest, Midwest and Northeast.

Patti Ringo, Head of Marketing and Communications for Neo Network Development, is a telecommunications industry consultant who has worked with some of the industry’s biggest names with experience in telecommunications management and customer service.

Gary Terrill, Engineer Manager, Enterprise Network at Freddie Mac. As a tech industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience, Gary possesses in-depth knowledge of the industry’s emerging technologies, as well as their commercial applications and required operational disciplines.

Laurie Turck, Director of Business Development for Advantage Engineers. Laurie is an accomplished technology sales professional with over 20 years of experience in the telecom industry, dedicated to developing strong partnerships with wireless, wireline and government customers.

Steve Yapsuga, honorary co-chair of the Advisory Council and Director of Sales for the Eastern U.S. at Comba Telecom. Steve has extensive skills as a tenured marketing and business technologist leader in the wireless industry.

Leading the council is NEDAS’ President, Ilissa Miller Ilissa Miller who also serves as the CEO of iMiller Public Relations, Co-Founder of the Independent Data Center Alliance. Ilissa brings nearly 25 years of industry experience in product management, marketing, sales and public relations leadership to her role with NEDAS.

A sneak preview into the networking lobby, on March 16, 2021 at 6:00pm ET, NEDAS is hosting a free Virtual Networking Event. The event will unveil NEDAS’ latest networking platform, a virtual gathering place where participants will have complete control over their conversations and speak with the people they want to speak with.

Sponsorship opportunities for the NEDAS Spring Virtual Symposium include event branding, virtual showcase exhibits, raffle giveaways and more. Registration for the event is free, and available at htttps://virtual.nedas.com.

NEDAS events are produced in partnership with iMiller Public Relations. NEDAS is funded and supported through its annual and event sponsorships. To learn more about the benefits of NEDAS sponsorship, please click here. For more information about NEDAS, please visit www.nedas.com.

About NEDAS

NEDAS sits at the intersection of the wireline and wireless industries where interconnectivity is key to enabling the connected world. With the Internet of Things and mobility stretching the limits of today’s wireless infrastructure, new solutions and technologies must be deployed to enable the ability to communicate anything, anywhere at any time. NEDAS fosters industry development through programs that drive discussions and debates through educational and networking events that encourage collaboration, public outreach and enablement for today’s connected world. NEDAS programs are influenced by its Industry-led Advisory Council and are supported by Annual Sponsors including Corning, Wireless Supply, and ZenFi Networks, as well as selected Media Partners: AGL Media Group, CloudPOST, Data Center POST, iMiller Public Relations, Inside Towers, Safer Buildings Coalition, and Telecom Newsroom. For more information, visit http://www.nedas.com.

