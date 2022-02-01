Nearly 2,000 Junior-Enlisted Service Members and Their Families Heading Home for the Holidays Through Jack Daniel’s and the Armed Services YMCA’s “Operation Ride Home”

More Than 10,000 Individuals Have Traveled From Their Military Bases to See Loved Ones Across the County Through the Program Since 2011

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Jack Daniel Distillery and the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) said today that nearly 2,000 junior-enlisted service members and families will be making the trip home to see loved ones this holiday season through their “Operation Ride Home” (ORH) program.

Jack Daniel’s once again kicked off this year’s campaign with a $100,000 donation — bringing its overall ORH commitment to more than $1.2 million — and is asking friends to visit operationridehome.com where they can contribute to the cause. More than $2.3 million in overall donations have provided travel funding over the past 12 years.

Since its founding in 2011, Operation Ride Home has provided financial assistance to active-duty, junior-enlisted military and their families to travel from their base of duty to homes across the country. More than 10,000 people have traveled by airplane or car through ORH. Service men and women from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been assisted with travel to all 50 states.

“From Alaska to Virginia, our hero junior-enlisted military and those with families will be able to leave their bases and make it home to share the warmth of the holiday season through Operation Ride Home,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “It is an honor and privilege to support these heroes who otherwise would not have the means to make it to see their loved ones. We hope our friends will join us to get as many of them home as we can this year.”

“Going home for the holidays is a privilege that many military families miss out on far too often due to the expense of travel,” said Armed Services YMCA President and CEO, VADM Bill French, USN (Ret.). “Thanks to our terrific partnership with Jack Daniel’s, the Armed Services YMCA has removed the financial barrier for junior enlisted service members and their families. Our service members deserve to be with the ones they love the most this holiday season.”

The ASYMCA works with the various military commands in specific areas co-located with ASYMCA branches to identify and prioritize junior-enlisted service members and families most in financial need. Plane tickets and pre-paid debit cards are given to assist those traveling.

Operation Ride Home is open to active-duty E-5 and below, both single and married, who might not otherwise financially be able to travel home. The option to drive or fly is an individual decision. For additional information on eligibility and to view participating installations that qualify for travel assistance, please visit https://www.asymca.org/operation-ride-home.

About Jack Daniel’s:



Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

Your friends at Jack Daniel’s remind you to drink responsibly.

Jack Daniel’s, Jack and Old No.7 are registered trademarks of Jack Daniel’s © 2022. Tennessee Whiskey, 40% alc. by vol (80 proof), Jack Daniel Distillery, Lynchburg, Tennessee.

About the Armed Services YMCA:



The Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) is the oldest military support organization in the United States, founded in 1861. The ASYMCA’s mission enhances the lives of active duty junior enlisted military members and their families in spirit, mind and body through programs relevant to the unique challenges of military life. In 2021, the ASYMCA engaged nearly 130,000 individuals and delivered more than 550,000 points of service through its 12 Branches and 24 Affiliate Partners, serving 89 military installations across the U.S. To learn more about how the ASYMCA is “Strengthening Our Military Family(R),” visit www.asymca.org.

Contacts

Mark Day, Jack Daniel’s



(615) 347-8999

Chris Haley, ASYMCA



(571) 932-3212