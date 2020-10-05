NDI® Integration with Microsoft Teams Opens Up Production Opportunities

––Each discrete Teams caller separates out as an NDI® source to be added to any production––

Bergen, Norway and San Antonio, Texas—October 1, 2020—NDI®, part of the Vizrt Group along with NewTek and Vizrt brands, today announced that NDI technology is integrated with Microsoft Teams, making it a key part of any video production workflow. With video dominating communication on a global scale, the addition of NDI to Teams allows for versatile video workflows through a Teams meeting. Broadcast engineers can access the video feed of the Teams meeting participants, the screensharing feed, and Together Mode. NDI and Teams offers the ultimate in production flexibility, allowing video content producers to move video – and move the world.

“Microsoft Teams is the forerunner of video conferencing technology globally. Integrating NDI into Teams dramatically expands the visual storytelling power of the platform,” commented Michael Namatinia, president of NDI for the Vizrt Group. “As we all seek to expand and refine our video capabilities, NDI combined with Teams gives storytellers a new frontier of creative possibilities waiting to be explored.”

NDI is the most widely adopted IP-based video delivery standard in the world. The integration of NDI into Teams offers a high quality, seamless transition from any video stream. Single or multiple Teams meeting attendees can easily be added into any production, each as unique a camera source.

Learn more about using NDI with Microsoft Teams by watching the NDI.tv episode dedicated to this integration.

For more information please visit http://www.ndi.tv

About NDI®:

NDI® is a free protocol for video over IP, enabling better video for everyone. NDI software is in the hands of millions of customers worldwide, creating an interconnected community of storytellers. NDI allows individuals and organizations to access the benefits of IP-based, software-defined visual storytelling for a fraction of the cost of other complimentary IP protocols.

NDI is part of the Vizrt Group, alongside its sister brands, Vizrt and NewTek. NDI follows the single purpose of this Group; more stories, better told. www.ndi.tv

About Vizrt Group

Vizrt Group is the world’s leading provider of visual storytelling tools for media content creators in the broadcast, sports, digital and pro-AV industries, helping them to build a better-informed world. The Group contains three of the strongest brands in the broadcast technology industry; NewTek, NDI® and Vizrt. All three are united by a passionately held single, simple purpose; more stories, better told.

Vizrt Group is a global and diverse organization with over 700 employees from 52 different nationalities, operating in 30 offices worldwide. It is privately-owned by Nordic Capital Fund VIII. www.vizrtgroup.com

