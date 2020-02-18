NCP engineering to Exhibit its Remote Access VPN Solutions at the RSA Conference 2020

Innovative Product Line Provides Full Range of Secure Endpoint Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial IoT Applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnterpriseSecurity—NCP engineering today announced that it will exhibit its virtual private network (VPN) solutions at the RSA Conference in San Francisco on February 24-28, 2020. The company’s award-winning product line bridges the gap between corporate information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) and reinforces network security for enterprises, SMBs, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) environments.

As secure data communication is one of the most important foundations of any business and industrial IT infrastructure, NCP provides a wide portfolio of security applications to protect employees, corporate network, IoT, M2M, and IIoT scenarios. NCP’s VPN solutions span the spectrum of remote access from endpoint firewalls to network access control functions. With advanced authentication and encryption between all network components, NCP creates a holistic VPN work environment.

This year, NCP will showcase its new Secure Enterprise Management Server, a central component of the NCP Next Generation Network Access Technology that serves as a single point of administration. Using this technology, companies can manage their remote access network conveniently from a central location rather than relying on a multitude of isolated applications. In version 5.30 of the Secure Enterprise Management Server, administrators and users can benefit from the new NCP Authenticator App that generates Time-based One-time Passwords (TOTP), a web interface, and a configuration tool for Linux.

“We’re excited to exhibit our remote access VPN solutions to thousands of cybersecurity professionals and industry leaders at this year’s RSA Conference,” said Patrick Oliver Graf, CEO of NCP engineering. “To minimize the risk of cyber-criminal activity, our VPN solutions create a sophisticated network by encrypting communications, authenticating connected devices, monitoring data, and managing IIoT environments with updates and patches. When combined with remote access controls and certified authentication measures, our VPNs form an effective barrier that shields company confidential data from unauthorized parties.”

NCP’s software components provide secure communications for various IIoT applications including smart maintenance, connected cars, ATMs, and digital signage. The NCP IIoT Remote Gateway ensures secure communications between plants, machinery and systems while the NCP Central IIoT Gateway encrypts data from the IIoT Remote Gateway for secure upstream processing. The NCP IIoT Management solution provides full administration and monitoring of existing infrastructures and features a multi-client capability which links several production sites or divisions via a common platform.

NCP offers universal VPN clients for Windows, Android, Linux, iOS, and macOS featuring integrated personal firewalls, integrated internet connectors, and graphical user interfaces which function similarly across all devices. The NCP Secure Entry Client suite is compatible with all common VPN Gateways and designed for single users and small installations. The NCP Secure Enterprise Client suite is designed to manage hundreds to thousands of users and offers full control over all end devices in a remote access environment. Ideal for companies with remote workers, the NCP Virtual Secure Enterprise Server makes it easy to extend corporate networks to mobile employees and user groups via a highly secure VPN connection between the client and server.

To learn more, visit NCP engineering at the RSA Conference in the South Expo Booth #3133.

About NCP engineering

Since its inception in 1986, NCP engineering has delivered innovative software that allows enterprises to rethink their remote access, and overcome the complexities of creating, managing and maintaining secure network access for staff.

NCP’s award-winning product line spans the spectrum of remote access, from IPsec/SSL VPNs to endpoint firewalls and network access control (NAC) functions. The company’s products support organizations with complex remote user needs, and that want to leverage the latest end-devices to increase staff productivity, reduce network administration and adapt policy changes on-the-fly. Each solution is interoperable with existing third-party software or hardware.

With global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany and North American headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company serves 35,000-plus customers worldwide throughout the healthcare, financial, education and government markets, as well as many Fortune 500 companies. NCP has established a network of national and regional technology, channel and OEM partners to serve its customers. For more information, visit www.ncp-e.com.

Contacts

Caroline Smith



Springboard Public Relations



732-863-1900



[email protected]