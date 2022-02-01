NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Nexstar Media Inc. to Broadcast Annual New Year’s Eve Television Special, ‘Lone Star NYE’ Featuring Casey Donahew

FORT WORTH-DALLAS, Texas & IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS and Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced the broadcast details for “Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2023,” a New Year’s Eve program airing Dec. 31, 2022 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST, hosted by NBC 5’s Katy Blakey and KARK’s D.J. Williams from Reunion Tower’s Geo Deck. NBC 5 is the hometown broadcaster for this special New Year’s Eve program, airing in an additional 23 markets on Nexstar and four of its partner television stations, with special musical guest, Texas native, Casey Donahew, and including the annual Dallas Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE fireworks spectacular.

“Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2023” will include the annual “Over the Top NYE” live fireworks spectacular presented by Hunt Realty Investments and Reunion Tower, benefiting Children’s Health, with NBC 5 and Nexstar serving as official media sponsors. Spectators at the Reunion Tower will experience a unique and immersive show with panoramic fireworks and the tower light show, including more than 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from Reunion Tower and the 259 LED light display.

Texas-country music sensation, Casey Donahew, lights up the stage with a special performance for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Donahew recently released his 10th studio album, “Built Different,” featuring his 23rd consecutive No. 1 hit on the Billboard Texas Regional Radio Chart, “Telling On My Heart.” In honor of the Fort Worth native, the city recently declared Oct. 22nd “Casey Donahew Day,” highlighting Donahew’s musical success and philanthropic achievements, and recognized his long-time fan-favorite single, “The Stockyards,” as the official song of the Fort Worth Stockyards. During his 20-year touring career, he has played to sold out crowds across the country and will make his next hometown appearance at Billy Bob’s Texas on Feb. 4, 2023.

“We’re excited to celebrate another year of New Year’s festivities and excitement with our local production of Lone Star NYE for North Texans and others watching across the Central Time Zone,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 President and General Manager. “Working closely with our partners at Nexstar and Reunion Tower, we get to continue this tradition and special experience for our viewers at home to celebrate with a live countdown and a night to remember.”

“Nexstar and its partner broadcast stations are again thrilled to bring Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2023 to millions of television and streaming viewers across the country,” said Andy Alford, President of the Broadcasting Division of Nexstar Media Inc. “This celebration of the New Year is another example of the incredible local production that Nexstar stations have become known for. We are proud to present this amazing content to celebrate the New Year and the local communities that we serve.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the ‘Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2023,’” said Donahew. “New Year’s Eve to me, is a time to be grateful for the past and to look ahead at the possibilities that come with a New Year.”

NBC 5 will also stream this production live on NBCDFW.com and the NBCDFW app, which is available for mobile and streaming users. To stream, viewers must search “NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, NBC 5 DFW” in the app store for their phone, tablet, Roku, Fire or Apple TV; download the app, and they’ll then be able to access “Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2023.” For complete instructions by device click here. Mobile users can download the free “NBC 5 DFW” app from iTunes and Google Play stores.

“Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2023” will air in 24 markets throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, and Missouri on media properties operated by NBCUniversal Local, Nexstar Media Group, Mission, and Vaughan Media. These include KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth, KRBC Abilene-Sweetwater, KAMR Amarillo, KXAN Austin, KTSM El Paso, KVEO Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, KIAH Houston, KLBK Lubbock, KMID Odessa-Midland, KSAN San Angelo, KETK Tyler-Longview, KWKT Waco, KFDX Wichita Falls/Lawton, KAUT Oklahoma City, KNWA Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, KARK Little Rock-Pine Bluff, MTKA Topeka, KSNW Wichita-Hutchinson, KBRL Baton Rouge, KLFY Lafayette, KTAL Shreveport, KEVE Monroe/El Dorado, KSNF Joplin, and KOZL Springfield. Check local listings for additional information for each market.

