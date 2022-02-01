NBA Greats DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins, Boston Celtics’ Grant Williams, and LA Lakers’ Juan “JTA” Toscana-Anderson on Tap for Season Three of “Outta Pocket,” a BUCKETS Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment

New this Season, “Outta Pocket” Expands to Apple, Spotify, and other Major Podcast Platforms

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boogie’s back! DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins returns for season three of “Outta Pocket,” a BUCKETS original presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation. The special three-episode run with Boogie and “Outta Pocket” hosts Josiah Johnson, John Nichols and Zach Schwartz drops this holiday season, with the first of the special episodes out now. Boogie made his “Outta Pocket” debut last season and instantly became a fan favorite.

On tap today for “Outta Pocket” is the Vice President of the NBA Players Association and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. Williams talks on defending Steph Curry, the 2022 NBA Finals, getting ejected, competitive teammates, and the Celtics’ hot start to the season. The Grant Williams Episode of “Outta Pocket” premiered this morning. Watch it on BUCKETS or listen on Apple, Spotify, and major podcast platforms now.

“Outta Pocket” turns up the heat next week as LA Lakers’ Juan “JTA” Toscano-Anderson joins “Outta Pocket” on Wednesday, December 21. The versatile forward speaks on winning the NBA title last season with the Golden State Warriors and becoming the first player of Mexican heritage to achieve that feat. He also discusses playing with mega stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Anthony Davis as well as his relationship with former teammate Draymond Green.

“Outta Pocket” is moving to a special holiday schedule with new episodes dropping on Wednesday, December 21, and Wednesday, December 28. The show returns to its regular Friday release schedule in the new year.

Now in its third season, “Outta Pocket” can be watched on YouTube and is now available on Apple, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms. The week-in-review talk show boasts more than 35 million cross-platform views. Fans count on “Outta Pocket” to cover the NBA’s most relevant trends and entertaining storylines from Internet hoops culture. “Outta Pocket” is about the laughs before the stats and regularly features high-profile guests including players and NBA Twitter personalities.

About Wave Sports + Entertainment

Wave Sports + Entertainment is the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation, reaching more than 117 million highly engaged followers globally. Our brand portfolio includes BUCKETS, JUKES, FTBL, HAYMAKERS, GYM HEROES, DEUCE LOVE, as well as the No. 1 sports podcast “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce,” a JUKES original production presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Our award-winning, original programming is led by some of the most popular voices in sports media who dish out the highlights, memes, takes, commentary, analysis, culture, and stories on the players and movements that are shaping the world of sports.

We hold one of the largest and most diverse digital libraries of sports IP in the world thanks to our partnerships with over 115 leading sports leagues who trust us with their content and to help them cultivate new audiences.

Our commitment to innovation in sports storytelling has made us a leading sports publisher to Snap, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. To see our media brands in action, please go to www.wave.tv.

*Wave Sports + Entertainment is incorporated as Bullpen Sports Network, Inc.

Contacts

Julie Mathis



Wave Sports + Entertainment



[email protected]