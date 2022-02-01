NBA All-Star Chris Paul and Gopuff Launch Flavor-Forward Plant-Based Brand, Good Eat’n

New Line of “Surprisingly Plant-Based Snacks” Are Now Available Exclusively On Gopuff

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ evolving everyday needs, today introduced Good Eat’n, a new line of plant-based snacks, co-created with NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Chris Paul and exclusively available on the Gopuff app.





Passionate about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle, Chris Paul and instant commerce pioneer Gopuff are transforming the “snack aisle” with Good Eat’n – a winning proposition that delivers flavor-forward products that are surprisingly plant-based and made for everyone. The line includes a unique selection of chips, popcorn, puffs and rinds.

“As someone with a plant-based diet who loves flavorful foods, I know first-hand that it can be difficult to find delicious and approachable plant-based alternatives to your favorite snacks,” said Chris Paul. “I’m thrilled to announce this new brand with Gopuff that makes plant-based snacks easily available with flavors that appeal to the masses.”

Consumer data and insights, surveys, focus groups, taste-testing and more, enabled Gopuff and Chris Paul to carefully curate a line of flavors and product types that appeal to customers who love bold flavors, with the goal of making plant-based snacks more approachable and inviting. Good Eat’n flavors include Hot Hot Puffs, Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donut Puffs, Nacho Cheeze Tortilla Chips, Big Dill Ranch Tortilla Chips, Cookies N Creme Popcorn, Carolina Style BBQ Popcorn and Classic BBQ Porkless Rinds.

Complementing the delicious flavors is the uniquely colorful and fun Good Eat’n brand and packaging, designed by Utendahl Creative, a Black and female-founded and led studio.

“Creating this entirely new product line with Chris shows Gopuff’s proven ability to not only launch products on its platform, but to serve as a true incubator for brands,” said Yakir Gola, Gopuff co-Founder and co-CEO. “As a long-time partner, Chris deeply understands how to leverage Gopuff’s platform to meet the evolving needs of the modern consumer. His passion and commitment to a plant-based lifestyle, along with the integral, hands-on role he’s played in creating this brand since day one has been a labor of love. We are excited to expand our partnership with Chris and introduce Good Eat’n.”

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to instant commerce platform, fulfilling consumers’ evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment that includes cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers around the world.

Gopuff has become the go-to platform for celebrity brands, including Selena Gomez’s Serendipity Ice Cream, Cardi B’s Whip Shots, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol Tequila, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Invivo X, David Chang’s Momofuku, and Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain Coffee, among others.

Established in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

About Chris Paul

Chris Paul is a twelve-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold medalist. He was recently named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Last year, Paul became the first player in league history to record 20,000 points and 10,000 assists in their career. He ranks third place on the NBA all-time career assists list. Paul currently plays with the Phoenix Suns and previously played with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Hornets.

Off the court, he’s a father, husband, entrepreneur, activist, and philanthropist. He served as the former President of the National Basketball Players Association from 2013 until 2021. His business partnerships include the Jordan Brand, State Farm Insurance, Turner Impact Capital, Beyond Meat, PlayersTV, Gopuff, La Fête Wine Company, Watchbox, Koia, Greenfly, Misha’s Kind Foods, Life360, Uncharted Power, Goalsetter, Calm, Dibbs, MaxOne, JustEgg, AARMY, Oura Health, Savage X Fenty, Eastside Golf, Move, Supplant, Roots Food Group, Fanatics, Panini Cards, Bowery Farming, SV Sports, Current Foods, Slutty Vegan, Umaro Foods, and more.

He recently became a minority owner of the Indian Premier League’s Rajasthan Royals. In his home state of North Carolina, he is part owner of the Winston-Salem Dash and owner of the CP3 Basketball Academy. He is the co-founder of Go Hoop Day, a day for celebrating the game of basketball worldwide, and he co-hosts The Showdown, the celebrity golf showcase. His production company, Ohh Dip!!! Productions, creates content across multiple platforms and Paul has executive produced projects including Chapter 3, Crossroads, The Game Changers, Blackballed, Why Not Us: NC Central Men’s Basketball, The Day Sports Stood Still, American Sole, Why Not Us: FAMU Football, PlayersTV’s Front Office, Why Not Us: Southern Dance, and 61. Ohh Dip!!! co-produces Bloomberg Quicktake’s How I Got Here, an in-depth weekly one-on-one interview series hosted by Paul. His upcoming memoir, Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court, is a powerful and unexpected memoir of family, faith, tragedy, and life’s most important lessons.

The Chris Paul Family Foundation continues to provide resources that enrich and strengthen underserved communities across the country. Paul co-launched the Social Change Fund United dedicated to investing in and supporting organizations focused on empowering communities of color and advocating for the human rights of all black lives. He was recently appointed to President Joe Biden’s advisory board on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. His philanthropic efforts have earned him the 2016 ESPYs “Humanitarian of the Year” award, 2016 Mannie Jackson Human Spirit Award, the NBA Community Assist Award five times, and most recently the inaugural Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award for his significant contributions to the advancement of girls’ and women’s basketball, and advocacy for the WNBA.

