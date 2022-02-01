Navigating the Metaverse Guides Businesses and Creators to Clarity on New Online Revenue Streams for Tomorrow’s Web 3.0 Economy

Navigating the Metaverse Is an Informative Guide to the Limitless Possibilities of Tomorrow’s Web3 Economy

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silicon Valley thought leaders Cathy Hackl, Chief Metaverse Officer of the Futures Intelligence Group, Dirk Lueth, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Upland, one of the fastest-growing metaverses mapped to the real world and based on blockchain technology, and Tommaso Di Bartolo, UC Berkeley scholar, today announced their groundbreaking book, Navigating the Metaverse: A Guide to Limitless Possibilities in a Web 3.0 World (Wiley, 2022). In the forthcoming book, Cathy Hackl, Dirk Lueth, and Tommaso Di Bartolo share their expert insights and user-friendly frameworks that get readers past confusion and on to innovation that sparks new customer connections and online revenue streams.

Like the early internet and social media before it, the metaverse represents the next great inflection point in technology that will declare new winners and new losers of online business. Navigating the Metaverse helps businesses and creators discover their “aha” moment by breaking down the metaverse by its parts, including NFTs, user trends, business models, and more. Readers will explore everything from the metaverse basics, its economy, to strategy, and advice on how to make a first or an existing metaverse project a success.

“We hope this book will be a resource for those just getting started on their metaverse and Web 3 journey, but also serve as a useful tool for those that are already part of the industry,” said Cathy Hackl, one of the most influential women in tech and founder of the People of the Metaverse community. “In the metaverse we are all world builders and now is your time to build. I hope many will use this book as a starting point as they join me, Dirk, and Tommaso in building the future of the internet.”

“The book offers a step-by-step guide that allows readers to take concrete action in this new virtual universe that many are still trying to understand,” said Dirk Lueth, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Upland. “Readers will learn about the importance of communities, the impact that true ownership of digital assets has on stakeholder behavior and many other important factors that make these new economies thrive. Navigating the Metaverse aims to shape and contribute to the evolving intersection of economics, NFTs, and technology for years to come.”

The book’s forward, written by Yat Siu, Chairman of Animoca Brands, explains how blockchain, NFTs, DAOs, and crypto are pieces of the puzzle that together will reveal a paradigm shift in digital history: the creation of the true and open metaverse. Siu challenges Big Tech ideals and processes, giving readers a primer into creating, working, and living in a closed metaverse: centralized environments that Facebook and many other closed platforms are advocating.

Navigating the Metaverse is available for pre-order everywhere books and eBooks are sold in anticipation of the May 3, 2022 launch. For more information on purchase options, visit themetaversebook.me

About the Authors:

Cathy Hackl is a globally recognized tech futurist with deep experience working in metaverse-related fields with companies like HTC VIVE, Magic Leap, and Amazon Web Services. She’s the CEO of the Futures Intelligence Group, a leading metaverse consultancy working with the world’s top brands on metaverse growth strategies, NFTs, gaming, virtual fashion, and how to extend their brands into virtual worlds.

Dirk Lueth is an economist and a serial entrepreneur, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Upland, the metaverse platform mapped to the real world. He has spearheaded multiple projects in the blockchain and decentralized ledger technology space since 2011.

Tommaso Di Bartolo is a Silicon Valley-based serial entrepreneur, tech startup investor with two exits, and philanthropist. He is a Faculty Member at UC Berkeley where he lectures about Entrepreneurship and Innovation with a focus on Blockchain.

ABOUT UPLAND

Upland (https://upland.me/) is a metaverse that sits on top of the real world, allowing users to buy, sell and trade virtual properties that are mapped to actual addresses. Upland follows the principles of an open market economy, using blockchain technology to ensure true ownership of digital assets (NFTs). Upland is available on iOS, Android and the Web, and can be played from anywhere in the world. More information about Upland and sustainability can be found at https://www.upland.me/sustainability.

ABOUT WILEY

Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world's knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world.

