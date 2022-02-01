Nautilus, Inc. Launches New Bowflex® BXT8J Treadmill with JRNY® Adaptive Fitness App, at Select Retailers

The Bowflex® BXT8J treadmill can pair with a user’s phone or tablet, providing access to the JRNY® adaptive fitness app, which offers Explore the World routes, JRNY radio and hundreds of trainer-led workouts.

For $1,299 (MSRP), the Bowflex® BXT8J treadmill offers a wide running belt, Comfort Tech™ cushioning system, speeds as high as 12 mph, and a 15% motorized incline.

The Bowflex® BXT8J treadmill is available for online purchase at select retailers, including Academy, Amazon, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Nebraska Furniture Mart, as well as in-store at select retailers and Nebraska Furniture Mart locations

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced the launch of the Bowflex® BXT8J treadmill with JRNY® adaptive fitness app compatibility at select online and in-store retail partners –– providing customers with a complete fitness solution at an affordable price point.





According to a recent survey conducted on Nautilus Inc.’s behalf by YouGov*, the most important attribute of a treadmill is affordability, and the major reasons that stop consumers from purchasing a treadmill are cost and size.

“With the launch of the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill, we continue to diversify our product and omnichannel offerings and provide consumers the ability to shop based on their personal preferences,” said Jay McGregor, senior vice president, general manager, North American Sales, Nautilus, Inc. “We know that affordability is an important attribute for our consumers, and we’re excited to deliver a quality cardio product with digital connectivity, accessible through our nationwide retailer partners.”

The Bowflex® BXT8J treadmill offers high-performance cardio combined with the ability to pair the user’s device to the JRNY® adaptive fitness app. The treadmill’s built-in media shelf makes it easy to explore new and personalized JRNY® workout experiences by using a tablet or phone (available on iOS and Android devices). The JRNY® adaptive fitness membership provides access to Explore the World routes, JRNY radio, and hundreds of trainer-led workouts, which are tracked and saved in the JRNY(R) member’s journal.

Bowflex® BXT8J Treadmill

Additional features include:

A 20” W x 60” L running belt and Comfort Tech™ cushioning system for a softer landing.

Speeds as high as 12 mph and a 15% motorized incline to push workouts further.

SoftDrop™ folding system and transport wheels make it easy to move and store the treadmill around the home.

A crystal clear DualTrack™ LCD display comes with 26 built-in workout programs (no Wi-Fi required).

A heart rate chest strap to help stay in the target zone, along with contact and telemetry-enabled features for heart rate monitoring.

For a limited time, new JRNY® customers will receive a free trial. Following the free trial, members will subscribe for $149 per year ($19.99/month) to access JRNY® workouts for the Bowflex® BXT8J treadmill on their mobile device or tablet.

For more information about the JRNY® adaptive fitness membership, please visit: https://www.jrny.com.

*All cited figures, unless otherwise stated, are from a survey conducted by YouGov Plc on behalf of Nautilus, Inc. Total sample size was 2,646 adults. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (18+). Fieldwork was undertaken between August 17-19th 2022. Participants completed the survey online.

About JRNY® Adaptive Fitness Membership

The JRNY® adaptive fitness membership offers personalized cardio and whole-body workouts that evolve as you do. It learns with each use by assessing your fitness level and recommending workouts based on your abilities, available time, mood and more. With streaming entertainment, an ever-growing library of whole-body workout content, and real-time coaching, this fitness experience works seamlessly with compatible equipment and on your mobile device.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is a global leader in digitally connected home fitness solutions. The Company’s brand family includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and JRNY®, its digital fitness platform. With a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, and strength training products, Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences, and in doing so, envisions building a healthier world, one person at a time.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the company’s products are sold direct to consumer on brand websites and through retail partners and are available throughout the U.S. and internationally. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.

