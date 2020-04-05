NativeWaves Appoints Eva Wimmers As Its New CEO

Broadcast technology solutions provider NativeWaves GmBH is pleased to announce that telecommunications executive Eva Wimmers has joined the company as CEO.

Ms. Wimmers has over 24 years of experience as an executive in the technology and telecommunications industries, most recently as President of Huawei/HONOR Europe and Vice President of HONOR Global. Prior to joining Huawei in 2016, she held senior positions at companies including T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom (DT). During her five years at DT, she was the company’s Chief Procurement Officer, managing a €30 billion annual budget and leading a team of 2,500 people in 50 countries.

A founding investor in and former vice-chair of the NativeWaves advisory board, Ms. Wimmers has extensive experience working with technology start-ups, focusing on developing teams and strategies. Wimmers will continue to serve in board positions with various Tech and consumer companies. Educated in Europe and the US, she holds degrees in law, business management and marketing from Frankfurt, Webster, and San Diego Universities. Wimmer speaks five languages.

“We are very proud to welcome Eva to lead NativeWaves as it scales its revenues and expands its entrepreneurial team”, said board Chairman Pascal Levensohn, who also represents investor Dolby Family Ventures on the NativeWaves board. “Eva’s clear vision and calm leadership will be invaluable during the unprecedented challenges and opportunities created by the global pandemic.”

“NativeWaves provides the steppingstone into interactive TV”, said Wimmers. “This unique technology enables user immersion into live formats, opening the market for various value streams. I am excited to lead our team as we drive broad market adoption of this essential technology for broadcasters to reach younger target groups who are used to innovative, fast paced and interactive social media formats.”

About NativeWaves GmbH

Established in Salzburg, Austria in 2016, NativeWaves provides advanced streaming solutions for broadcast, e-sports, cinema and events. Specialising in synced, Multistream, video and audio encoding, NativeWaves enables broadcasters to deliver personalised entertainment experiences to consumers for live sports and events.

