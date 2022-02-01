Nations Lending Grows with New Wisconsin Branch

Sue Foley to lead as branch manager, Jason Shultz as sales manager

SPENCER, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading full-service mortgage lender Nations Lending has announced the opening of a new branch in Spencer, WI. The company has hired 31-year industry veteran Sue Foley to lead the office as branch manager and Jason Schultz will lead as sales manager. Both hires will report to regional manager Tim Dowling.





In addition to the branch in Spencer, Foley and Schultz will manage satellite branches in Westby, WI., Janesville, WI., and Festus, MO. Foley will oversee all branch operations to lead continuous growth and Schultz will focus on loan volume and boosting sales across all locations. Over the last two years, Schultz achieved an impressive milestone of more than $80 million in loan production.

Foley and Schultz come from USA Mortgage where they served in management positions and helped their branches grow year-over-year with record loan volume. They come to Nations Lending where they aim to help the company expand further in the Midwest.

“For a company of its size, Nations brings a family friendly environment where I feel how appreciated my presence is,” said Foley. “The blend of its company culture, employee relationships, and commitment to success will allow us to thrive.”

“We have a fantastic team that is eager to grow, and this company is the best place to do that,” said Schultz. “The amazing talents within Nations prove how valued everyone is and we plan to deliver in major ways.”

“Sue and Jason are two of the best in Wisconsin. We’re confident in their ability to help us expand,” said Dowling. “Their drive and passion are inspirational, and we admire how great they are. They will fit well at Nations Lending.”

Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. It retains nearly 100 percent of its mortgage servicing rights, offers a best-in-class marketing platform and much more.

For more information, please visit www.nationslending.com.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 134 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of “home loans. made human.™” an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer’s needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

