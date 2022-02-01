Nations Lending Expands Leadership Team with New Divisional Sales Manager

Jeff Nelson Joins Company as Divisional Manager for East Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading full-service mortgage lender Nations Lending is continuing to expand its sales leadership team by adding Jeff Nelson as a Divisional Sales Manager. Nelson will be directly responsible for building company sales and supporting various branches’ growth across the East Coast.





Nelson comes after serving nearly five years as a Divisional Manager at Guaranteed Rate and previously serving 17 years at Wells Fargo in various roles. With his previous company, he helped his teams grow sales from $1 billion to as much as $8 billion in loan production in four short years. After being in the mortgage business for the last 30-plus years, he comes to Nations Lending with a breadth of industry experience.

“The people at Nations Lending are so genuine. When you combine that with great ownership and the overall positive approach, the fit made sense,” said Jeff Nelson. “There are so many wonderful people here that want to help give everyone what they need to be successful in their role. I only want to help contribute to that. If you want to increase the volume and scale of your business, this is the place to be. From tech, to marketing, the origination platform, you will see that Nations is built for True Pro’s.”

“Jeff is a great addition to our Leadership Team as he’s a perfect cultural fit,” said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production at Nations Lending. “We’re excited about what Jeff brings to the table and we know he’ll only enhance the strong team we’ve built in the East.”

Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. It retains nearly 100 percent of its mortgage servicing rights, offers a best-in-class marketing platform and much more.

