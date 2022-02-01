Nations Lending Continues Wisconsin Expansion with Monona Branch

Eirik Rorvig to lead as Branch Manager

MONONA, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, has announced a new branch in Monona, Wisconsin. The company has selected Eirik Rorvig, an industry veteran with experience as a loan officer and branch manager, to lead the branch.





Before joining Nations Lending, Rorvig served as VP of Mortgage Lending at Guaranteed Rate, in Sun Prairie. He also served as a mortgage lender with CrossCountry Mortgage and UW Credit Union for eight years.

“Over the last 11 years I’ve had the privilege of learning the ins-and-outs of Wisconsin’s mortgage industry landscape,” said Rorvig. “I’m hoping to grow our loan production at Nations with consistency on an annual basis, expand our team with amazing people, and develop a great culture here. I want experienced lenders with high character to feel like they have a spot to land where they can be successful and maintain a reasonable work-life balance.”

“We’re excited about what Eirik was able to accomplish in the past with his previous teams. We believe his insight can help Nations grow within this market,” said Corey Caster, EVP of National Production at Nations Lending.

Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. It retains nearly 100 percent of its mortgage servicing rights.

