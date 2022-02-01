Nations Lending Continues Midwest Growth with New Illinois Branch

Company hires Brian Augustine to lead efforts

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, announced today that seasoned loan veteran Brian Augustine has been hired to lead a new branch in Crystal Lake, Illinois. The location will serve homeowners in McHenry County, Illinois. Augustine will serve as the branch manager to provide his team members with the tools they need to grow as well as provide clients with solutions to their lending needs.





Augustine comes to Nations Lending from Guaranteed Rate, where he most recently worked as the VP of Mortgage Lending. His day-to-day work earned him a spot on Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Top 1% Mortgage Loan Originator in America list in 2020 and 2021. Before entering the mortgage lending industry in 1993, Augustine earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Northern Illinois University.

“Our target is to gain massive market share in our community, provide exceptional service, and grow careers in an environment of giving back,” said Augustine. “What drew me to Nations was the company’s focus on striving for excellence to best serve its clients but still maintain that family atmosphere that is so important to me.”

“Brian is an incredibly valuable addition to our team and his experience and drive will help us grow in this area,” said Corey Caster. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team and know he’s capable of leading this branch.”

Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. It retains nearly 100 percent of its mortgage servicing rights, offers a best-in-class marketing platform and much more.

For more information, please visit www.nationslending.com.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 120 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of “home loans. made human.™” an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer’s needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

Contacts

Wahid Lodin



[email protected]