Nations Lending Breezes Through Southern California with New Branch

Quy Huynh selected to lead as branch manager

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading full-service mortgage lender Nations Lending has announced the opening of its newest California Branch in Costa Mesa. Quy Huynh will lead the office as branch manager. He will report to Regional Sales Manager Mike Towery and Divisional Sales Manager Nino Saso.





Huynh joins the company from Movement Mortgage, leading as a branch manager for more than seven years. He is a 24-year industry veteran and boasts an impressive resume. Over his career, he has been selected multiple times to Presidents Club, won Scotsman’s Guide Awards for production volume and has led teams that produced more than $500 million in volume annually.

Huynh is originally from Vietnam, but he came to America in 1981 and moved to Southern California in 1989 — a place he would soon consider home.

“Opening this branch with Nations Lending is an incredible milestone for both the company and me personally,” said Huynh. “When I looked at the company’s entrepreneurial spirit, culture, and winning attitude, it made joining an easy decision.”

“Quy is someone that will take this region to the next level, and I look forward to supporting him in growing the branch,” said Mike Towery. “His drive is inspiring, and his natural leadership style will help the branch grow tremendously.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Quy to our team. His awards and accomplishments reflect the determination he has,” said Nino Saso. “He is the best person to lead the new Costa Mesa branch and his leadership will be incredibly valuable.

Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. It retains nearly 100 percent of its mortgage servicing rights, offers a best-in-class marketing platform and much more.

For more information, please visit www.nationslending.com.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 134 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of “home loans. made human.™” an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer’s needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

Contacts

Wahid Lodin



[email protected]slending.com