Nations Lending and Carpenter Realtors Launch Joint Venture called Commitment Mortgage

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, today announced the launch of Commitment Mortgage, LLC, a joint venture in partnership with Indiana-based Carpenter Realtors. The joint venture aims to improve the homebuying process for clients by offering an end-to-end experience from finding a home to closing a loan.

Commitment Mortgage leverages Carpenter’s 600+ agents across Indiana to assist clients with finding their dream homes and then capitalize on diverse loan offerings that suit all types of buyers.

Indiana-based mortgage industry veteran Erick Cavalcanti will serve as President of the joint venture and oversee its growth. Corey Caster, Executive VP of National Production at Nations Lending, will leverage his past experience running the joint venture channel at NewRez to lead this JV to success.

“We view the launch of this venture as the natural progression of our company’s growth,” said Caster. “Commitment Mortgage is an opportunity for both Nations and Carpenter to bring two strong companies together to create an enhanced experience for our borrowers and employees.”

“We’re excited to bring home mortgage services into the mix we offer home buyers across central Indiana,” said Dave Caveness, President of Carpenter Realtors. “For those buyers, the convenience this brings to the process is impactful.”

Commitment Mortgage will provide Carpenter clients with access to a strong independent mortgage lender, in-house loan officers, and fast loan assistance to real estate agents. The venture also provides a high-quality experience for borrowers because Commitment retains a high percentage of its mortgage servicing rights, through its parent, Nations Lending. This ensures borrowers will get a consistent, unified experience from the very start of their home search right on through to the application process and monthly payments.

For more information, visit CallCommitment.com.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 138 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of “home loans. made human.™” an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer’s needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

About Carpenter Realtors

Founded in 1970 and based in Indianapolis, Carpenter Realtors® is locally owned and operated. Recognized as one of the nation’s Top 70 real estate firms, the company operates 33 offices throughout central and southern Indiana with over 600 affiliate agents. Carpenter’s nationally recognized Home Marketing System provides sellers with greater exposure for their home, with a goal of a faster sale for more money. Additionally, “Connections. Commitment. Community.” reflects the company’s mission of growing agents’ careers with a true focus on bettering the communities each of our offices serve.

