Nation’s Largest Independent Multicultural Agency Sensis Acquires Transportation Industry Communications Leader Sharp & Company

Acquisition adds 24 employees and expands Sensis’ footprint in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Hispanic—Sensis, the largest and most diverse 100% minority-owned advertising agency in the country, is excited to announce its acquisition of Sharp & Company, a full-service communications consultancy that helps transportation organizations move projects forward by connecting with their stakeholders and the public in meaningful and productive ways. This acquisition will expand portfolio offerings at Sensis, by adding transportation industry experience to the company’s capabilities, especially in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas.

Sharp & Company is a full-service communications consultancy serving the public and private sectors in the transportation industry. They specialize in crafting innovative and effective communications programs that educate and inform the public, reduce friction, and keep projects moving forward. As strategists, creators and communicators, Sharp & Company delivers results for their clients by providing public and stakeholder communication and engagement, marketing and PR, translation of technical and complex data for general audiences, breakthrough creative and graphic design, digital and social media engagement, and research to gain audience insights.

As an integrated cross-cultural agency, Sensis connects people with brands through marketing that builds relationships across cultures. No audience is left unseen, and no client misses out on reaching them. Sensis is strategy-led and digital centric, driven by robust cross-cultural research, data, and insights, with the goal of enabling diverse audiences to participate in and benefit from the products and services we promote for our clients.

“At Sensis, public engagement work is extremely important to us. We are thrilled to expand our services and grow our East Coast presence,” said Robyn Loube, Executive Vice President at Sensis. “It’s an exciting opportunity to merge with Sharp & Co. and build upon their transportation efforts with both state and local government.”

“This strategic partnership will allow Sensis to broaden our ability and expertise in the transportation industry regionally and nationally,” said Jose Villa, Founder and President at Sensis. “We are thrilled about this partnership as it allows us to combine teams with a company that shares our values and will allow us to bolster our presence in the Washington, D.C. market and beyond.”

Sharp & Company will continue as an entity, acquired by Sensis, and will be called Sharp & Company, a Sensis Company. This acquisition will give Sharp & Co. access to Sensis staff, capabilities, and more. Sensis will be acquiring Sharp & Companies’ portfolio of clients such as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).

“We look forward to providing more services, strategic thinking and a deeper variety of diverse offerings to our clients and customers through the partnership with Sensis,” said Susan Sharp, President & Chief of Strategy of Sharp & Company.

“As we continue, our presence will significantly expand nationwide leveraging our continued MBE, SBE, and DBE certifications to provide quality service on transportation initiatives. We look forward to this exciting new chapter with Sensis to serve even more clients and customers,” added Mary Arzt, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Sharp & Company.

ABOUT SENSIS

Sensis is an integrated cross-cultural marketing agency. Sensis is the largest and most diverse 100% minority-owned marketing agency in the U.S. Founded in 1998, Sensis uses data to find drivers of behavior, and creative fusion to build moments for brands across cultures and media. As a fully integrated agency, we offer market research, strategy, advertising, creative, social media, media buying, public relations, digital marketing, web development, and analytics. Based in Los Angeles, Sensis has offices in Washington; Atlanta; Austin; Mexico and Colombia. Agency clients include ChenMed, the U.S. Army, Chef Merito, Aaron’s, AltaMed, Texas Tech University, the CDC, Capital Metro, Georgia Lottery, Northern Arizona University and the U.S. Census Bureau. To learn more about Sensis, visit www.sensisagency.com, or follow their LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT SHARP & COMPANY

A woman-owned DBE firm, Sharp & Company is a full-service communications consultancy with 40 years of community outreach and public engagement experience. Specializing in delivering innovative and effective communications programs with reliably high-caliber products and services, the firm’s work with local, regional, and federal and state agencies spans decades of significant transportation projects. Agencies have relied on Sharp & Company to manage community and public engagement for some of their most visible, complex, and wide-ranging highway, transit, and aviation projects. Organizations depend on our team’s experience, strategic insights, creativity, and professionalism to meet and exceed the unique public engagement requirements of their projects. To learn more about Sharp & Company, visit https://sharpandco.com.

