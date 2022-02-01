National Institutes of Health Awards Aural Analytics $1.4M Grant

Aural Analytics’ Speech Vitals technology delivers clinical-grade speech analytics

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AuralAnalytics–Aural Analytics, Inc., a leader in clinical-grade speech analytics, announced today it was awarded a $1.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The grant supports Aural Analytics’ development of a tool speech-language pathologists can use to improve their clinical workflow.

“The timing of this grant couldn’t be better because it further fuels Aural Analytics’ Speech Vitals technology to measure speech,” said Judy Smythe, CEO of Aural Analytics. “We have built our clinical speech analytics technology pipeline from the ground up and are now focused on validating our metrics against clinical benchmarks. Today, Speech Vitals is being used in 30 concurrent clinical studies, a signal not just of the trend of mining speech, but Aural Analytics’ place at the forefront of it.”

Speech-language pathologists are trained to perceive, describe, and rate aspects of the speech signal that are not often thought about. But this subjective evaluation of speech has major limitations. Speech Vitals overcomes these limitations by analyzing the speech objectively and in finer resolution than the human ear can perceive. These objective results are reliable and repeatable and are designed to capture clinically meaningful information in the speech signal.

About Aural Analytics, Inc.

Aural Analytics is the industry’s leading speech neuroscience company harnessing the clinical utility of the world’s speech across the age range and around the world. Their suite of applications and embeddable SDKs and APIs, available in 22 languages across Android, iOS, and the web, are easy to use, secure, and provide robust, clinically relevant, interpretable, and validated metrics reflecting the neurological and respiratory health of its users. For more information, please visit auralanalytics.com or follow Aural Analytics on Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium, and Facebook.

