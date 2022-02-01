Nanosys Inc. CEO Jason Hartlove to Keynote Combined OLEDs World Summit and Phosphors & Quantum Dots Industry Forum Events

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nanosys is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Jason Hartlove, will deliver the keynote address at the combined OLEDs World Summit and Phosphors & Quantum Dots Industry Forum events on October 26th. He will discuss the company’s recent developments surrounding quantum dot display technologies, leadership in heavy metal free initiatives and a look at how its quantum dots are being leveraged in industries beyond the display ecosystem.

Consumer demand for ever brighter, more colorful, and energy-efficient displays continues to drive innovation in display materials. Quantum Dots, Phosphors, and OLEDs are increasingly utilized together to meet these demands. Nanosys is at the intersection of all three light emitting technologies as the company integrates its quantum dot technology into displays of all types including LCDs, miniLED LCDs, OLEDs, microLEDs and next-generation quantum dot nanoLEDs. Some of the most compelling new display products introduced in 2022, such as Quantum Dot-OLED, combine these technologies in new ways with incredible results.

Business Updates:

Nanosys recently completed the sale of its microLED fabrication facility to Avicena. Nanosys maintains control of the relevant intellectual property for microLED display manufacturing and mass transfer technologies including over 180 patents. Nanosys now provides an exclusive license to Avicena for use of our microLED IP in optical transceiver products specifically designed for use in telecommunications, data center and networking applications. Nanosys offers tremendous value to microLED display innovators across the display ecosystem by licensing underlying microLED IP as well as supplying quantum dot color conversion solutions that will help accelerate time to market. Core IP on nanowire and standard selective area growth enables red, green, and blue microLEDs on the same wafer, achieving sub-micron pixel patterning accuracies and breakthrough yields.

Over the past several years, Nanosys has made substantial commitments to ensuring our quantum dot production remains efficient and environmentally sustainable. Working with industry partners and regulators alike, Nanosys is producing sustainable, heavy metal-free quantum dots with the best picture quality experience and even better energy efficiency compared to heavy metal-containing quantum dots. Nanosys is both prepared for and welcomes regulations restricting the intentional use of heavy metals such as Cadmium and Lead in display technologies.

Breakthroughs in premium yet cost-effective and environmentally friendly quantum dot technology are enabling the use of quantum dots in industries like agriculture and solar energy and in innovative display products including virtual reality applications. Use of quantum dots is emerging in agriculture and solar where the technology is shaping and redirecting sunlight to deliver improved crop yields and create new opportunities such as active solar windows thanks to the pioneering work of companies like UbiQD. In displays, Nanosys quantum dot technology creates unprecedented color experiences and delivers the nanosecond response times demanded by virtual reality and gaming applications.

About Nanosys

Nanosys, Inc. is the innovation and volume leader in developing and delivering quantum dot (QD) technology to the display industry. As of 2022, industry-leading consumer electronics brands have shipped more than 60 million devices in over 900 unique products from tablets to monitors and TVs based on Nanosys’ proprietary quantum dot technology. Nanosys’ growth acceleration is driven by the adoption of QD technologies in displays which is expected to continue growing at a double-digit CAGR over the next 4 years. Founded and headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley, it operates the world’s largest quantum dot nanomaterials fab and has a robust and attractive intellectual property portfolio. The company owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 900 issued and pending patents worldwide, enabling it to serve customers seamlessly across the display supply chain and product market as well as pursue long-term growth opportunities beyond displays.

Contacts

Jeff Yurek



[email protected]