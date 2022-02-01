NAB NY: FOR-A’s New Software Platform “SOAR-A” Expands Line Up; Includes SMPTE ST 2110 Capability

SOAR-A IPTV Features Expandable IP-Based Architecture with ST 2110 Support for Low-Latency Live Streaming

New York, October 11, 2022 – With a combination of new and expanded partnerships and an emphasis on software-defined advances, FOR-A has created a live production ecosystem that works with all flavors of IP, supports 12G over 4K, and addresses a cloud-based workflow. FOR-A will showcase its flexible and powerful new approach at the 2022 NAB Show New York, held October 17-20 at the Javits Center in New York City. The company will exhibit in booth #1024.

Taking center stage at NAB New York this year will be SOAR-A. SOAR-A stands for Software Optimized Appliance Revolutionized by FOR-A and marks the company’s direction toward a software-based strategy. The new product family was first introduced at IBC. Included in the IBC introductions were SOAR-A Edge, an IP transport appliance and SOAR-A IPTV, an IPTV distribution service. At NAB New York, the SOAR-A line up will expand to include SOAR-A Graphics – a CG and graphics engine; SOAR-A Switch – a software-based switcher; and SOAR-A Play – a software-based media server. All modules within the SOAR-A line are SMPTE ST 2110 capable.

SOAR-A Edge enables highly secure REMI production and gateway-free streaming. It boasts an expandable IP-based architecture and supports the conversion and delivery of SD, HD, 4K and NDI® to SMPTE ST 2110 signals. It is compatible with WebRTC and utilizes RIST (Reliable Internet Streaming Transport). The SOAR-A system serves content creators transitioning to IP, live event producers looking for a 12G 4K video production solution; as well as those looking for a workflow with low latency, software-based services.

The SOAR-A IPTV module is an ultra-low latency, web distribution service that provides streaming from one location via WebRTC to any number of remote browsers or set top boxes and is an ideal solution for a SMPTE ST 2110 suite. It requires a single SOAR-A device at the main location with set top boxes or PCs at remote locations for display. Viewers can watch the video on standard computers, tablets, and smart phones. Cameras can also be monitored via a low latency preview on the web browser without any custom software. And SOAR-A IPTV also enables 24/7 recording.

“A software-defined architecture is the perfect solution for a cost-effective migration from SDI to media-over-IP,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President of FOR-A Corporation of America. “Adding new functionality through software means the customer can configure the system to their needs, without additional hardware investment. It also means that hybrid production, using a variety of signal formats, can be easily accomplished. This kind of agile solution is what drives FOR-A, and the kind of innovative thinking that powers all FOR-A products. We can’t wait to give our colleagues on the east coast a hands-on look at what we’ve been up to.”

