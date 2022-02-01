NAB 23: Virtual Production from The Studio-B&H
By Alex Pearce
I had the honor of being apart of The Studio-B&H!
Subscribe for more videos like this:
https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexPearce3…
OUR LINKS
Website – https://lightsailvr.com/tools
Twitter – https://twitter.com/lightsailvr
Instagram – https://instagram.com/lightsailvr
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexPearce3…
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/lightsailvr
Discord – https://discord.gg/GakmNhhCse
Subscribe now to support us and get more videos like this, thanks in advance!
#virtualproduction#vfx#blender#unreal#cameratracking#lightsailvr