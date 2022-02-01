NAB 2023: TVU Networks Unveils Breakthrough Cloud/On-Prem Solution for Remote Production from Anywhere

TVU RPS One Portable Uplink Transmitter Combines Multi-Camera Synchronization and Aggregated 5G Cellular Connectivity into All-in-One REMI Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – April 10, 2023 – TVU Networks, a pioneer in cloud-based workflow solutions for content creation and distribution, announces an innovative addition to their multi-camera transmission technology. The latest member of the TVU Remote Production System (RPS) family of multi-channel REMI solutions is TVU RPS One.

To be introduced at the 2023 NAB, TVU RPS One is an all-in-one hybrid cloud and studio remote production solution. The new offering combines RPS’s award-winning, field-tested synchronized multi-camera encoding and transmission functionality in an ultra-compact and rugged form factor with six integrated 5G modems for wireless transmission.

In conjunction with TVU’s robust live cloud production platform or TVU RPS decoders, RPS One delivers an end-to-end cloud-based or on-prem live video production solution from field capture to distribution. RPS One’s unique ability to transmit wirelessly to the Cloud and an on-prem decoder simultaneously enables production teams to create distinct programming using the same sources or set up a mirrored production environment for backup purposes.

“After extensive feedback from our global customers, we’ve combined RPS’s power of fully synchronized multi-camera feeds at sub-second latency with the portability, 4K HDR quality, speed, and real-time wireless streaming capabilities of TVU One,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “RPS One equips content creators with everything they need for faster, more efficient, and more reliable workflows from anywhere. We’re excited to demonstrate RPS One’s capabilities to NAB attendees, and we believe they’ll be impressed with its speed and connectivity.”

TVU RPS One, a cutting edge transmission device, is the only product in its class that supports six, next generation embedded 5G sub-6 GHz modems. It boasts an innovative 5G MIMO antenna array that guarantees the seamless operation of all built-in 5G modems at peak performance simultaneously. This remarkable feature is complemented by six next-generation 3GPP Release 16 modems, which provide comprehensive support for 5G SA and NSA modes, as well as compatibility with the most widely-used 5G, LTE, and 3G bands across the globe.

Additionally, the RPS One’s dual WiFi modules, equipped with MIMO antennas, ensure top-notch connectivity with local devices and multiple available networks concurrently, delivering unmatched performance and versatility in the world of wireless communication.

RPS One has four 3G-SDI inputs that support 1080P/1080i/720p HDR remote production. It also supports up to 16 channels of embedded audio (SDI), and up to 8 channels of embedded audio (HDMI). It also supports a low-latency, single Return Video Feed from an SDI or IP input on any TVU Transceiver or TVU Cloud service allowing virtually any source to be routed to the field.

RPS One simultaneously aggregates up to 12 data connections including internal/external cellular, WiFi, Ethernet, IP Microwave, Satellite (Ka/Ku/BGAN/Starlink) and more. It includes up to six embedded 5G/LTE/3G modems, embedded 2.4/5GHz WiFi, Ethernet, and four USB connections for external modem connections.

Feature Highlights:

Ultra-portable, battery-powered REMI solution

Four-channel up to 1080P remote production from any location

Up to six embedded 5G Sub 6GHz modems

Advanced 5G antenna array for all six 5G modems

Supports 5G SA and NSA modes

Supports worldwide 5G, LTE, and 3G bands.

Hybrid cloud/on-premise REMI production with frame synchronization

Single channel return video (HDMI)

Ultra-low latency (0.5 seconds)

Resilient Inverse Statmux + (IS+) transmission

Iso records all input channels simultaneously to local SD card for local or remote access

Aggregates up to 12 cell/Ethernet/WiFi/satellite connections

TVU Networks will exhibit in the West Hall during the 2023 NAB Show (#W1821). To sign up for a demo during NAB, please visit the TVU website.

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation-driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

