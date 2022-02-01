Mythical Announces Two New Play-and-earn Games Arriving Next Year

Mythical Games Partners with CCG Lab and Creative Mobile to Bring New Web3-Based Video Games to Players World-Wide in 2023

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next-generation gaming technology company Mythical Games today announced two new play-and-earn games coming to its proprietary blockchain-based platform in 2023; the trading-card game Epic Spell Wars: Magic Fight developed by CCG Lab, a leading video game developer of digital collectible games, based on the cult favorite franchise from Cryptozoic Entertainment, the popular creator of tabletop games, trading cards, and collectibles; and Nitro Nation – World Tour, a racing game from independent developer and publisher Creative Mobile.





In Nitro Nation – World Tour, players will customize and upgrade their car, then race against other players for the chance to win their opponent’s car. Arriving on mobile in 2023, Nitro Nation – World Tour will take players across the globe while they collect, race, and own hundreds of fully licensed NFT cars from the world’s top brands.

“We’ve been making racing games for over a decade now and are thrilled to innovate on our Nitro Nation franchise in partnership with Mythical. We will be bringing true ownership to the worldwide community of millions of competitive racing fans.” – Vladimir Funtikov (CEO and Co-Founder of Creative Mobile)

Trading card game Epic Spell Wars: Magic Fight will also arrive on PC in 2023. Built in partnership with Cryptozoic’s game development arm CCG Labs, the game is an intense card battle game where you can play and earn digital collectibles.

“We are super excited to announce Epic Spell Wars: Magic Fight, an over-the-top collectible card game that uses NFT technology to deliver a brutal strategic card battler! And of course partnering with Mythical lets us leverage their best-in-class Blockchain platform and removes the heavy lifting to get this game to an all new digital audience.” – Cory Jones (Co-founder at Cryptozoic Entertainment)

Following the announcement of NFL Rivals in partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and NFL Players Association (NFLPA), this brings the total number of games offered on the Mythical Platform to four, including Mythical’s debut title Blankos Block Party which is currently in early access for PC and Mac. A full-service web3 technology system powering the next generation of players, games and studios, games on the Mythical Platform unlock the value of a player’s monetary and time-based efforts, or the rarity of their collection, by providing a way for them to sell their in-game items to other players.

“We’re stoked to announce a milestone moment about to hit the horizon, where we embark on a new chapter with more games, stronger partnerships, and fun, outlandish experiences. Just like Nitro Nation has brought drag racing to the next level, we’re partnering up and elevating the franchise to new heights with our proprietary blockchain technology in Nitro Nations World Tour. Then you’ll be able to take it to a whole other dimension with Epic Spell Wars: Magic Fight and battle to be the ultimate wizard. We’re thrilled to be crafting new stories, new angles and most importantly empowering people to play, own, and live out their fantasies whether it be as wizards, warriors, racers, or party animals.” – Jamie Jackson (Co-Founder, Chief Creative Officer, Mythical Games)

Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items, while allowing advanced players the freedom to link their own wallets via bridges between the Mythical Chain and public mainnets. With its “gamers-first” focus, the Mythical Platform ensures players don’t need to dive into the intricacies of blockchain to enjoy ownership of their digital collections and have a great game experience.

About Mythical Platform

Mythical Platform can be added to pre-existing game economies or built into the design of a new game from the ground up, and enables management of digital asset trades, payments, users and blockchain inventory management, making it possible for buyers and sellers of digital assets to transact confidently in an environment founded on transparency, security, trust and value. Mythical Marketplace provides seamless integration to game inventory and offers fraud protection, fee optimization, buyer and seller pricing recommendations, an exchange for fiat and crypto transactions and more. Mythical partners will also have access to proprietary intelligence, market design and market intervention tools that enable easy and safe digital asset transactions.

About Mythical Games

Acknowledged by Forbes’ Disruptive Technology Companies To Watch in 2019 and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021, Mythical is a next-generation games technology company creating a web3 gaming ecosystem by leveraging blockchain technology and playable NFTs for tools that enable players, creators, artists, brands and game developers to become stakeholders and owners in new “play and earn” game economies.

Led by gaming industry veterans, the team specializes in building games around player-owned economies and has helped develop major franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Marvel Strike Force and Skylanders.

