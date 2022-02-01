MyInnerGenius Marks Major Milestone of over A Million Assessments Since Launch

Award-winning platform uses data science to match people to the jobs they were born to do

NAPLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MyInnerGenius, the award-winning platform that uses data science to match people to the jobs they were born to do, today announced that it has achieved a major milestone of delivering over a million assessments since launch.

An innovative platform that utilizes assessments based on best practices in learning and training, MyInnerGenius uses algorithms to assess users’ competencies and match them to appropriate careers and/or training that match their natural skills, abilities, and personality.

“Science and technology can be leveraged to democratize the labor market and open doors for people who have been disenfranchised in the new economy,” said Denise Leaser, President of MyInnerGenius. “Today’s workforce wants managers who care, meaningful work, flexible work, upward mobility and appropriate compensation. With MyInnerGenius, employees are ready to learn, ready to work and ready to lead.”

MIT Sloan recently released an exhaustive study supporting these workforce priorities, stating knowing what elements of culture matter most to employees can help leaders foster engagement as they transition to a new reality that will include more remote and hybrid work.

Recent news reports reflect this post-pandemic trend with an estimated half of Apple employees planning to transition careers to Google, Meta and other Big Tech for more flexibility after return-to-office edicts.

Used by leading organizations such as IBM, Franklin Apprenticeships, Robert Half and Kaplan, MyInnerGenius assesses students, employees, and jobseekers for pre-training, workforce rebalancing, and career planning to help them discover the perfect career match regardless of education or background.

“The information and detail of a candidate’s abilities from MyInnerGenius makes for a much more effective career conversation,” said Kim Nichols, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Apprenticeships. “It has been a gamechanger in helping us to get the right person into the right role and our corporate clients are thrilled with the results.”

Request a free demo today: https://trywebassess.com/contact/

About MyInnerGenius

Headquartered in Naples, FL, MyInnerGenius is an ed tech innovation which uses science-based tools to help match employees and students to careers which reveal their hidden skills, abilities and potential regardless of background or experience. The company was recently named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution category, GSV Bootcamp Top 25 Finalist, an “IDC Innovator”, “Best Technology to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID19” by the CEO World Awards and Women World Awards, “An Innovator to Watch” by JFFLabs and was chosen for the Deloitte Assessment Market Landscape report. Join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

