MyCase Announces Release of Accounting and Robust Document Automation Integration, Further Enhancing Legal Tech Platform

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MyCase, a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software and payment services to law firms, now has a built-in, fully integrated accounting solution in its legal platform and has added a robust document automation integration.

“It is critical for lawyers to streamline their practices by maintaining visibility and control over financial transactions while also automating their firm’s workflows,” said Dru Armstrong, CEO of MyCase. “By leveraging the technologies of two companies acquired last year, Soluno and Woodpecker, we’ve made both accounting and robust document automation available in the MyCase platform. Our acquisitions have enabled us to continue to expand the features and functionality of the MyCase platform so that we can provide law firms with the convenience and flexibility needed to get more done without ever leaving MyCase.”

MyCase Accounting

MyCase Accounting is custom-built for lawyers and offers full-featured, ethically compliant accounting capabilities. The addition of robust accounting to the MyCase platform centralizes law firm financial data, eliminates redundant data entry across multiple systems, and ensures regulatory compliance with easy, three-way trust reconciliation.

External integrations with other accounting software solutions are no longer needed. With all financial data stored in one location, MyCase customers can avoid duplicative data entry and the need to reconcile accounts across different platforms. With MyCase Accounting, client ledgers for three-way trust reconciliation can be automatically generated, and checks can be issued directly within MyCase, ensuring visibility and control over all law firm financial transactions.

“MyCase Accounting is much simpler than the previous software I used,” says Jonathan Watson, an attorney with Watson Law. “Even with little to no knowledge of accounting, I was able to reconcile accounts and run insightful reports in 30 minutes.”

Woodpecker Document Automation Integration

The recently-released Woodpecker integration saves time and money for lawyers by automating a firm’s standardized legal document-creation process. This new integration between MyCase and Woodpecker allows law firms to use case and client information from MyCase to create documents from Woodpecker templates, directly in the MyCase platform. Using conditional logic, the text and language of a document or contract can be easily revised, and multiple documents for one or more clients can be created quickly and efficiently with a few clicks.

“Woodpecker automation improved our efficiency in preparing documents for our firm before the integration with MyCase,” says Sarah Harrison, Practice Manager and Senior Paralegal at Corley Legal, PLLC. “Since the integration, using Woodpecker templates through MyCase has taken that efficiency to another level. It further speeds up the process of preparing documents and cuts down errors in the drafting of motions and documents.”

The announcement of MyCase Accounting and a robust document automation integration follow the news of the acquisition of MyCase by AffiniPay (parent company of LawPay), the product release of MyCase Drive, and MyCase’s acquisition of Docketwise. The latest additions are examples of the many value-added innovations to the MyCase platform that have established the company as the one-stop legal technology ecosystem for law firms. With robust legal accounting and document automation functionality now available in the MyCase platform, along with many new integrations, including LawPay, Intaker, Kenect, and Ruby, MyCase provides the tools lawyers need to get work done.

About MyCase

MyCase is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as integrated Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. In 2022, MyCase was acquired by AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay, the market-leading payments platform. The AffiniPay family of brands includes MyCase, Soluno, CASEpeer, Docketwise, LawPay, and Woodpecker. Learn more at www.mycase.com.

About Woodpecker

Woodpecker was founded in 2017 to make robust document automation more intuitive and more accessible to solo practitioners and small law firms. As a Word Add-In, Woodpecker meets lawyers where they already work, requires no coding knowledge, and is compatible with Mac, PC, and Word Online. Woodpecker was acquired by MyCase in 2021. Learn more at www.woodpeckerweb.com.

Contacts

Nicole Black



Legal Technology Evangelist



[email protected]

(585) 210-0815