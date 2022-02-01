My Best Buy Memberships™ has arrived

Updated membership options give customers the opportunity to find the tier that fits their needs.

Sign up now for exclusive deals, deeper discounts, tech support, product protection and more.

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The wait is over! Today, Best Buy is rolling out its new suite of membership options, My Best Buy Memberships™ — three tiers built for customers who want convenience, value and access, and protection and support.









Each of the options, My Best Buy™, My Best Buy Plus™ and My Best Buy Total™, offer a different set of benefits that give customers more freedom to find a membership that fits their technology needs, budget and lifestyle. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can expect there to be more deals and deeper discounts on the tech they love – just in time for our annual July Fourth Sale, which kicks off this Friday.

“These three tiers create a powerful membership experience for our customers,” said Patrick McGinnis, SVP of Memberships at Best Buy. “We took what our customers told us they value most with their technology and membership, which includes perks like exclusive access to deals and member-only prices, and used it to shape our three tiers with great benefits and more flexibility.”

For more details on our My Best Buy Memberships program, check out this video and read more on the different membership benefits below.

My Best Buy Memberships™

My Best Buy: Our free existing membership plan built for customers who want convenience, including benefits like free shipping with no minimum purchase1.

My Best Buy Plus: A membership plan built for customers who want value and access. For $49.99/year2, My Best Buy Plus includes everything you get with My Best Buy, plus benefits like exclusive member-only prices; exclusive access to sales, events and products; free 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase3, and more.

My Best Buy Total: A membership plan built for customers who want protection and support. For $179.99/year2, My Best Buy Total includes everything you get with My Best Buy Plus, plus Geek Squad® 24/7 tech support, up to two years of product protection (including AppleCare+) on most new Best Buy purchases while you’re a member4, and more.

My Best Buy® Credit Cardmembers get access to even more benefits, including 5%5 back in rewards or flexible financing options on purchases made at Best Buy. As a Cardmember, they also are automatically enrolled into and have access to My Best Buy (free) membership benefits.

For a complete list of benefits for each membership tier and more information on what we learned from our customers to help shape these options, click here.

More deals, deeper discounts

Our annual July Fourth Sale kicks off on June 30 and our My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will get access to exclusive offers and deeper discounts on the brands they love. Here’s a sneak peek of some of the member-only offers available during the July Fourth Sale:

Save $250 on HP Victus i5 gaming laptop. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total Members save an additional $50 ($300 total savings).

My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total Members save $100 on select models of iPad Air (5th Generation).

Save $700 on LG OLED 48A2PUA. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total Members save an additional $30 ($730 total savings).

My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members have access to member-only deals every day in-store, on BestBuy.com and on the Best Buy app. Customers can visit bestbuy.com/memberdeals or click on the My Best Buy icon to browse our featured member-only deals, as well as deals by product category, Apple, subscriptions and free trials, and more.

Disclaimers

1 Exclusions, terms and conditions apply. See BestBuy.com/Shipping for details. 2 My Best Buy Plus™ and My Best Buy Total™ memberships automatically renew and are subject to complete Terms and Conditions. A My Best Buy™ account is required, subject to the My Best Buy™ Program Terms. Memberships may be canceled at any time. 3 2-day shipping not available in all areas. Select items limited to free standard shipping at the time of purchase. Limitations apply, including extra days for shipping due to limited inventory or constrained carrier capacity. Orders to P.O. Boxes may result in additional shipping time. 4 Product protection only applies to purchases at Best Buy®. Terms and conditions apply. The complete Terms and Conditions for Best Buy Protection and AppleCare+ can be found at BestBuy.com/ServicesTermsConditions under the “Protection” tab. Canceling your membership will cancel any remaining months of protection plan(s). Best Buy Product Protection, Inc. is the Obligor and Administrator of the Coverage under Best Buy Protection Plans. The company obligated under AppleCare+ in the United States is AppleCare Service Company, Inc., an Arizona corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Apple Inc., doing business in Texas as Apple CSC Inc. Service fees apply to Coverage under AppleCare+ and Best Buy Protection. Claim limits apply to Best Buy Protection. 5 Get 2.5 points per $1 spent (5% back in rewards) on qualifying Best Buy® purchases when you choose Standard Credit with your Best Buy Credit Card. Points are not awarded on promotional credit purchases. Does not include tax. Additional limitations may apply. Subject to My Best Buy™ Program Terms. Subject to change without notice.

