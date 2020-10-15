MXL Microphones Unveils New REVELATION MINI FET Mic

Delivering the Renowned REVELATION Tube Mic Sound in a Compact, FET-based Design

TORRANCE, CA, OCTOBER 13, 2020 – MXL Microphones, a leading manufacturer of consumer and professional audio products, welcomes a new addition to its microphone lineup, the REVELATION MINI FET. Inspired by the legendary REVELATION and new REVELATION II tube microphones, MXL set out to create a microphone that has the same intimacy and warmth of a tube mic, but built around a FET circuit with a smaller footprint.

“While everyone loves a beautiful, elegant-sounding tube mic, sometimes artists require a smaller, more durable solution,” says Trevor Fedele, Director of Sales at MXL Microphones. “With these needs in mind, the MXL team put a great deal of energy into the design of the REVELATION MINI FET in order to preserve the classic REVELATION sound while increasing the mic’s flexibility for a range of applications, both in-studio and out on the road.”

MXL’s REVELATION MINI FET utilizes a premium 32mm center terminating, gold-sputtered capsule combined with a low noise circuit to provide pristine sound in a range of applications. The REVELATION MINI FET focuses on the midrange and lower frequencies, which sets the mic apart from basic entry-level condenser mics. This innovative design results in recordings with less hum and more music. Additionally, the inclusion of a three-stage pad (0, -10dB, -20dB) provides the flexibility needed for recording high SPL sources, such as horns and kickdrums.

From its black chrome accents to the hand-selected FET and capacitors, the REVELATION MINI FET stands out from the crowd by emphasizing the natural characteristics of its sound source, including hard-hitting kick drums, soft vocals and everything in-between. “We look forward to seeing musicians and artists put the REVELATION MINI FET to the test,” adds Fedele. “I’m confident that this is going to be a workhorse mic that can complement almost any application.”