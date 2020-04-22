MXL Microphones Hosts Virtual Overview Of Its UCC Offerings

WHAT:

MXL Microphones will present a virtual overview of its latest UCC products for work-from-home and collaboration applications. These offerings will include MXL’s AC-404 USB-Powered Microphone, AC-360-Z Conferencing Microphone, as well as future products and developments. Attendees will also have the opportunity to post questions during a Q&A segment.

WHO:

Trevor Fedele, Director of Sales at MXL Microphones, leads up the team responsible for developing and bringing UCC and collaboration products to the market at MXL/Marshall Electronics. He will be joined by Nic Burton from Starin Marketing, an AV Distributor of audio, video, multimedia, lighting and communication solutions, who will discuss the trends the company is seeing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 23 at 10am PDT

WHERE:

Reserve your spot for this virtual event here.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

MXL is a leading manufacturer of consumer and professional audio products for the recording, broadcast, post, production, and live sound markets. MXL is a division of Marshall Electronics, headquartered in Torrance, CA. Additional information on all MXL microphones can be found at www.mxlmics.com.