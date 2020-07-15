MXL Microphones’ AC-44 Shipping Worldwide

USB Conferencing Microphone is an Ideal Solution for High-Quality Sound Capture

TORRANCE, CA, JULY 14, 2020 – MXL Microphones, a leading manufacturer of consumer and professional audio products, is shipping its AC-44 Miniature USB Conferencing Microphone to customers around the world, starting July 21. With a compact footprint, MXL’s AC-44 is an ideal microphone solution for a range of applications that require pristine audio capture, including web conferencing, telemedicine, huddle spaces, classrooms and more. It can also be incorporated into OEM applications.

“Offering crystal clear speech intelligibility, the AC-44 removes the barriers that unclear audio creates,” says Trevor Fedele, Director of Sales at MXL Microphones. “In just a short time since announcing the AC-44, the mic has won many prestigious industry awards, taking home ‘Best of Show’ honors in the audio-conferencing category at major trade shows, including ISE and InfoComm. With the strong feedback that we’ve received from industry professionals, we are even more excited to get the AC-44 into the hands of our customers.”

MXL’s AC-44 utilizes the company’s signature 3-capsule boundary design to enhance direct sounds while mitigating noise and echoes in any workspace. The microphone’s wide 180-degree cardioid pickup pattern provides crystal-clear audio capture, focusing on sound sources in front of the microphone and eliminating unwanted noise from the back. This gives the AC-44 flexibility between working in a single-user workspace, in a medium huddle space or even in larger spaces, such as classrooms and medical facilities.

As the demand for telecommunication continues to grow, the AC-44 is especially great for telemedicine applications as it can be easily affixed to medical carts, enhancing the telehealth experience for both providers and patients. Additionally, the AC-44 is an ideal solution for home workspaces. The AC-44 is a solid and compact microphone solution that does not take up much desk space and offers enhanced audio for web conferencing.

Designed with a rugged, all-metal frame and durable metal grill, the AC-44 is built to withstand the rigors of daily use in any work environment. Powered by a simple USB-C connection, the mic offers simple plug and play functionality without the need to install any extra drivers. It can be used with Mac and PC computers as well as tablets and mobile devices.